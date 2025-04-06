Can Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Match Baker Mayfield’s 2024 Production?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have made it well-established that quarterback Trevor Lawrence is their franchise quarterback.
He signed a contract that averages $55 million per season that he received before the start of last year. While he had an injury-riddled season, the Jaguars remain high on him, specifically the head coach.
Liam Coen was hired away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to help lead a fairly talented Jaguars roster back to postseason contention after a hideous 4-13 season in 2024. Coen has been a key factor in the developments of a couple of passers in recent seasons, including Will Levis at Kentucky and Baker Mayfield last year with the Buccaneers.
One question that some fans have about Coen is whether he can help Lawrence match Mayfield's production from 2024. It is feasible and his system caters well to the quarterback and the offense overall, making it an extremely quarterback and wide receiver-friendly offense.
Coen is considered one of the next big-time offensive-minded coaches who could take over the league out of the Sean McVay coaching tree, similar to how Kevin O'Connell and Matt LaFleur have taken the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers to numerous postseason appearances. This is a coach that has a similar mindset of wanting complimentary football in all three phases of the team.
"“How do we want to play the game? And that's fast, fundamentally sound, attacking, situational masters and tough, both mentally and physically,” Coen said in his introductory press conference. His quarterback will have a lot of freedom as a passer and that is something he was not afforded under the previous staff.
Lawrence will be playing in a dynamic offense, similar to what Mayfield and Levis have both played in, that will be built around high-percentage passes such as play-action and run-pass options. Coen's wide-zone scheme allowed for his run game to shine brightly while his playmakers were able to be the focus of the offense outside of the quarterback.
This is why Mayfield had his career season with 4,500 passing yards and 41 touchdown passes. The freedom this system gives its passers is what has made Sam Darnold, Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love, and Matthew Stafford thrive as signal-callers.
Rookie sensation Brian Thomas Jr., newly signed wideout Dyami Brown, Parker Washington, and Brenton Strange will be the focal points of the passing game and it should be widely expected the Jaguars draft another wide receiver to add more competition. Either way, Lawrence will have enough playmakers to pull off a career season.
Lawrence has never thrown for more than 4,113 yards and 25 touchdowns in his career. In his first year under Coen, he has a chance to blow both of those figures out of the water.
