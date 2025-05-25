Who is the Jaguars' Top Extension Candidate?
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker has developed just the way the Jaguars hoped when they took him with the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
After a slow rookie season, Walker has adjusted to playing edge rusher and has been one of the Jaguars' top performers for each of the past two seasons by recording 20.5 sacks combined.
As result of his strong performances and the value he adds to the locker room, the Jaguars have already indicated they are more than willing to engage with Walker on talks for a new contract.
Because of this, it is hard from a surprise to see Walker listed by CBS Sports as the Jaguars' top extension candidate over other names such as Devin Lloyd and Travis Etienne.
"Walker hasn't exactly lived up to his No. 1 overall pick status (especially compared to Aidan Hutchinson), but he hasn't been bad, either. Walker has been durable, playing all 17 games in each of the last two seasons and has logged double-digit sacks in those campaigns," CBS Sports said.
"He's coming off a career-high 10.5 sack season in 2024, and if he continues to ascend he could put pressure on the Jaguars brass to lock him up long term. Currently, Walker is under contract through the 2026 season after the team picked up his fifth-year option."
This seems like a bit of a negative take on what Walker has shown in his NFL career thus far, but Walker has always been destined to be compared to Detroit Lions' defensive end Aidan Hutchinson since the Jaguars took Walker over him.
Simply put, Walker has turned into a cornerstone piece for the Jaguars moving forward thanks to the progress and development he has shown in the NFL. He seems to be just scratching his ceiling as opposed to reaching it as well.
“I’ve had some good conversations with Tray. We’ve had a number of hour-long conversations where, man, I feel a guy that wants to go be great, that wants to continue to take the next step and dominate," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said at the end of March.
"I can feel that from him. Sounds like a guy who wants to work, does things the right way. I’m excited about working with him. He’s really been pleasant to talk to.”
