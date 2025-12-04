Jaguars Get Stellar News in Latest Injury Report
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars just got some very good news.
While there are still a few days away from the Jaguars' kickoff vs. the Indianapolis Colts, Thursday presented a glimmer of injury hope for a Jaguars team that has had to battle injuries all season long. More specifically, the Jaguars saw Travon Walker return to practice -- and Parker Washington join him.
Injury Boost
Walker (knee) and Washington (hip) were both limited pariticipants for the Jaguars on Thursday after each missed Wednesday's practice. For Walker, it was his first practice in the last three weeks after he sustained his injury against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11.
Walker has missed the two games since, both Jaguars road wins. Had Walker been out of Thursday's practice, it would have felt increasingly unlikely that he would return against the Colts in the biggest game of the season. And while Walker practicing on Thursday does not mean he will absolutely return on Sunday, it at least gives him a fighting chance.
Then there is Washington, who has been one of the Jaguars' top playmakers on offense and special teams. Washington is one of the best returners in the NFL and has frequently sparked the Jaguars' scoring efforts with big returns, while he has continued to improve and become a valuable piece of the passing game.
If Washington does play on Sunday, it will mark the second week in a row that the Jaguars and Trevor Lawrence have all of their non-Travis Hunter weapons at their disposal.
Also listed on the Jaguars' injury report were four other players who went from limited the day before to full participants on Thursday: linebacker Devin Lloyd (chest), linebacker Foyesade Oluokun (hamstring), defensive end Danny Striggow (knee) and offensive lineman Patrick Mekari (concussion).
There were still a number of Jaguars who were limited in Thursday's practice and did not see their status change compared to Wednesday: defensive tackle Arik Armstead (hand), punter Logan Cooke (shoulder), offensive lineman Chuma Edoga (calf), long snapper Ross Matiscik (back) all were limited, while the Jaguars did not have Walker Little (concussion) or safety Andrew Wingard (concussion).
Eric Murray also practiced for the second day in a row, which suggests he is set to make his official return to play after missing five games with a neck injury.
“Eric's a great leader and I've said before, he is a great communicator. Anytime you get a guy like that, that has that veteran presence, the toughness that he brings to the game, he's a physical guy," Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile said.
"He's tackled his ass off this year. He has done a great job being physical in the middle of the field and really separating guys from the football. So, I love that about his game. I love when he's out there because like I said, he's always bringing an edge to us, and he is a great communicator back there.”
