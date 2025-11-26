The Jacksonville Jaguars got some good news and some bad news in Wednesday's injury report.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars had another lengthy injury report on Wednesday, and some big names are still included.

With that said, it wasn't all bad news for the Jaguars and their latest injury report as they prepare for the Tennessee Titans in Week 13. Instead, it was more of a mixed bag.

Mixed Bag

On the downside of things, the Jaguars had four players listed as non-participants in Wednesday's practice, and there are a few key names. Starting defensive end Travon Walker, who did not practice or play in Week 12 due to a knee injury sustained in Week 11, missed his fourth practice in a row.

It has to be considered how light the Jaguars' Wednesday practices are. Perhaps the Thursday and Friday practices are more telling since the Jaguars push the envelope more later in the week, and Wednesday practices as of late have been padless and without helmets.

Nov 16, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) participates in pregame player introductions against the Los Angeles Chargers at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

But if Walker is not taking part in the lightest practice of the week, it is tough to feel confident that he is trending in the right direction for Week 13's battle in Nashville. If Walker does not practice as the week progresses, it would seem likely he is set to miss his third game of the season. After a strong start to the season, injuries have impacted the edge depth for the past two months.

Another big injury to watch is rookie defensive end Danny Striggow, who also did not practice due to a knee injury he sustained last week vs. the Arizona Cardinals. Striggow has been a key piece of the Jaguars' defensive end in recent weeks and had a strong performance again in Week 12, helping step in for Walker.

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Danny Striggow (92) walks off the field after an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The other two players who did not practice for the Jaguars were offensive linemen Chuma Edoga (calf) and offensive lineman Patrick Mekari (concussion).

On the limited side, the Jaguars did not get full practices from Yasir Abdullah (finger), cornerback Christian Braswell (hamstring), safety Antonio Johnson (elbow), cornerback Jarrian Jones (quadricep), safety Eric Murray (neck), and wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.

It was the first practice in a month for Murray, who was placed on the designated to return list. It remains to be seen if Murray will be added to the active roster this week, but he should have a chance.

In other good news for the Jaguars, they got full practices from Anton Harrison, Jourdan Lewis, and Hunter Long.

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Hunter Long (84), center, is tackled by Seattle Seahawks linebacker Drake Thomas (42), left, and safety Coby Bryant (8) during the third quarter of an NFL football matchup, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Seahawks defeated the Jaguars 20-12. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.