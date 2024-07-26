After New Contract, Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Has His Sights Set On 2024
Back in June, the Jaguars solidified their long-term faith in Trevor Lawrence by signing him to a five-year, $275-million contract extension.
The Clemson product is the teams first Pro-Bowl quarterback in over a decade. He helped lead the team to their first playoff win in five years, back in 2022.
Lawrence wasn't the only Jaguar to agree to a hefty extension this off-season. Josh Hines-Allen (five years, $141 million) and Tyson Campbell (four years, $76 million) will also be a crucial part of the team's long-term vision.
When asked about Shad Khan’s willingness to commit to growing the team from within, Lawrence expressed his pleasure with the team’s owner.
“It shows the belief that he has in us. Obviously, that feels really good as players to have that from the owner and the organization. He talked to us as a team the other night, and I obviously won't go into everything he said, but the expectations are high, and they should be around here.” said Lawrence.
While Lawrence has improved drastically from his rookie season, he was slowed down by injuries throughout last season. Despite battling a concussion, shoulder and ankle injuries, he still managed to lead the Jaguars to a winning record last season.
Lawrence said that while he has dealt with some minor injuries, last season was tougher than what he has faced in the past.
“It was frustrating not feeling like you're healthy every week. That's something—obviously in
football, you're going to deal with things every week that bother you and that nag you a little bit, but not to the extent that some of the stuﬀ I was dealing with isn't what I'm used to. It can be frustrating going out there and not being able to practice full speed and not being able to get.” said Lawrence.
Although he fought through injuries for much of last season, Lawrence only missed one game. While his resilience helped keep the teams playoff hopes alive late into the season, it also likely slowed his injury rehabilitation process.
When asked about his recovery, Lawrence says that he started to feel better just a couple of months after the season ended.
“It was probably getting close to March. That's kind of what I would say. March, I felt pretty good, and started training hard again. I did some stuﬀ before that, but it was really just trying to get healthy and not push too hard early.” said Lawrence.