Jaguars' Analyst Shares Take On Travon Walker's Future
The Jacksonville Jaguars have undergone a ton of changes since the beginning of their offseason. With several new faces excited to start their journey in Jacksonville, from both players and coaches, the franchise still has a ton of work to do once the season begins.
The Jaguars have seen continuous success from the first overall draft pick in the 2022 NFL Draft in defensive end Travon Walker. Going into his fourth season with the franchise, several predictions have circulated in the media regarding the future outlook of Walker as a Jaguar.
While several teams could be potential fits for the former first overall draft pick, it wouldn't make sense given the new regime and goal the franchise is aiming for. Seeing that Walker hasn't been extended however, some can speculate the franchise would be open to offers containing Walker.
According to Jaguars analyst Brian Sexton, Walker has a place on this Jaguars defense and the thought of losing him to free agency or trading him before finding out what sort of contract he is looking for would be foolish.
"I know that these guys {Jaguars front office} like Travon Walker a lot, I don't want to use the word love because that has to come out of their mouth, but I have been told they think very, very highly {of him}," Sexton said in a interview with 1010XL.
"He has 20.5 sacks in the last two years, you realize other than Calais Campbell, he is the only other Jaguars defensive end/lineman/player in history with back to back double digit-sack seasons. H**l no he's not going anywhere. He is a long-time guy."
Going into his age 24 season, the Jaguars will need all they can get from Walker on the defense to bring that area back to middle of the pack compared to the rest of the NFL. Not only has Walker been consistent, but he's been a healthy option, playing in back-to-back seasons with 17 games played.
"The way he plays the game, the skill set he combines, the guy never misses a down let alone a game. I can't say enough good things about him, he isn't going anywhere," Sexton said.
Make sure to follow us on X @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss a story.
You can also find our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.