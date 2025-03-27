NFL Draft: 3 Prospects Jaguars Analysts Want in Round 1
The Jacksonville Jaguars will be on the clock at fifth overall for a highly anticipated 2025 NFL Draft in less than one month. With several predictions surrounding where the Jaguars should go with their draft pick, there could be several options the franchise leans into surrounding their first-round pick.
According to Jaguar analysts J.P. Shadrick, Brian Sexton, and John Oehser, the three wouldn't be upset with if any of the following three names were called with the teams first round pick:
1. Travis Hunter, Colorado
"I like the fact that he {Hunter} is the only guy that we've seen in a generation in college football that's even attempted something like this," Shadrick said on Travis Hunter's ability to play both cornerback and wide receiver.
"He is at the top of his game, obviously the Heisman Trophy winner, wants to do it still, we'll see what ever team gets him," Shadrick said. "I would put him at corner and give him some packages at wide receiver. The problem with it, if he gets hurt, you lose two positions and that's where it become really tricky."
Hunter shined on both ends of the football last season with Colorado, bringing in 1,258 receiving yards in 96 receptions, as well as collecting 35 total tackles on defense, with 11 passes defended and four interceptions.
2. Mason Graham, Michigan
"I think for this franchise right now I feel like Mason Graham from what you see is a very, very, very low-risk player who can give you something that you need, which is stockiness, stoutness, all that stuff on the interior. I'll go with the defensive tackle who can be disruptive, which they haven't had in a long time," Oehser said on Graham.
The big man has been on the Jaguars radar per several predictions all offseason, and it could be an easy possibility that Graham hears his name called at No. 5.
3. Tyler Warren, Penn State
"He reminds me physically of Rob Gronkowski and stylistically like Travis Kelce and if you can find a player that can give you all of that; he was so much fun to watch," Sexton said on Warren.
"I think for an offensive mind for Liam Coen and the staff that they have, if you take a mismatch, the size and quality and put him on the field and let them maneuver, the quarterback will have a much better time of executing what they want to do on offense. It's a reach pick, but I take it because it looks like he's going to be a great player."
Find us at @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another Jaguars story.
Let us know your thoughts on our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.