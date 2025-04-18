Arik Armstead to Play Draft Night Role for Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Arik Armstead will be busy on draft night.
With all Jaguars' supporters watching, Armstead will be right there in Green Bay for the 2025 NFL Draft to help announce the Jaguars' first selection.
"Additionally, 2024 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year presented by Nationwide Arik Armstead will join Commissioner Goodell live on-stage at the NFL Draft to announce the Jacksonville Jaguars first-round pick," the NFL said in a release.
"Since joining the Jaguars in 2024, Armstead has emerged as a leader in the Northeast Florida community, building on the philanthropic impact he's made throughout his 10-year career to improve the educational outcomes of youth across the country."
The Jaguars are set to pick at No. 5 overall in next week's draft, the first of 10 picks the franchise holds.
Anything can happen on draft night so perhaps Armstead hits the stage later than the fifth pick in the event of a trade, but as of now it looks like Armstead will join Goodell to announce the fifth pick of the draft.
The Jaguars have a number of options at No. 5 overall and will be able to find a potential blue-chip prospect at the position.
The player the Jaguars have been mocked to the most is Michigan Wolverines defensive tackle Mason Graham, who would join Armstead in the defensive line room if he is the selection.
"It is one of those that has been kind of locked in for months. Usually that doesn't work come draft day when you lock someone in every mock, it just doesn't work out that way sometimes," ESPN's Mel Kiper said earlier this offseason about Graham and the Jaguars.
"I do think in a pretty crowded defensive tackle group at the top, he has maintained that spot, that No. 1 spot at defensive tackle and held off all the other challengers. So I think he is the guy. If you want an interior disruptor, that is Mason Graham."
Regardless of who the selection is, Armstead will be right there to announce their name and welcome them to the franchise. For the first-ever selection of the Liam Coen and James Gladstone era, there is now set to be another name forever linked with it.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another news story.
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.