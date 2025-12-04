Jaguars' Arik Armstead Dives Into Colts Game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. --Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Arik Armstead has played a lot of big games in his career, including multiple Super Bowls. For him, Week 14 presents yet another chance to play in the spotlight and the big moments that winning teams get to be a part of.

Speaking in the Jaguars' locker room on Sunday, Armstead detailed why Sunday's clash with the Indianapolis Colts for AFC South supremacy means more than just a normal game.

"It's a huge game," Armstead said. "You know, you earn the right to play in big-time games like this later in the season, and that's what we've done. And division game, you know, with a lot of implications for the playoffs. So these are the games you dream about playing in."

Earn this right is actually what the Jaguars have done. After a four-win season in 2024, the Jaguars have already doubled that with an 8-4 start that is tied for the best start of the Shad Khan era. To do so, the Jaguars have earned wins over big-time teams like the Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers, and Los Angeles Chargers.

Now, the Jaguars are hitting their stride at the right time. After a 4-1 start foreshadowed a short slump before the bye week, the Jaguars have won three in a row and four of their last five. Their recent hot streak has made Sunday's game one with massive implications, and is proof that they are peaking at just the right time.

"That's just the nature of what we do. You know, I think you want to be playing your best football around this time of the season and continue to be ascending," Armstead said.

"And you know, you can start off hot, but what's that in the grand scheme of things, later in the season, when you know you're not having that success? So I think it's all a maturation process as you grow together and all of us being our first time together."

Now, the Jaguars will play one of the biggest regular season games in franchise history in front of what should be a lively home crowd.

"You know, having a game like this, you know, you want it to be a playoff atmosphere, especially being at home and using that to our advantage. So I know our fans are going to show up and show out," he said.

