Is Armand Membou a Sleeper Draft Option For Jaguars?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have not been afraid to make their offensive line a focus in the offseason, but are they done yet?
That is among the top questions facing the Jaguars as they prepare for the 2025 NFL Draft. Depending on what the New England Patriots do, the Jaguars might be able to draft the top offensive lineman in the entire draft class.
Most have LSU's Will Campbell as the top lineman in the draft, but Missouri Tigers offensive tackle Armand Membou could make quite the case himself. And if Membou is the top tackle in the class, then why would he be ruled out as an option for the Jaguars at No. 5?
Membou started 29 games for the Tigers at right tackle over the last three seasons, but there are enough reps on tape to believe he could make a move over to left tackle if needed. He also has the physical and athletic traits to potentially slide inside -- similar to the versatility Campbell brings.
Considering the experience and production Membou has had against SEC pass-rushers in his career, he has all of the makings of a top draft pick. He has the tape, the production, and the athletic metrics that check all of the boxes.
Membou is one of the best athletes in the 2025 NFL Draft class and could be a 10-year starter along the offensive line for whichever team drafts him. If there is a gap between him and Campbell, there is a very real chance that it is a slim one.
This would work for the Jaguars in the two primary scenarios facing them if they want to select an offensive lineman. The Jaguars may have to take the second offensive tackle of the draft, depending on what the New England Patriots do at No. 4. If that is the case, then Membou is certainly not a bad consolation prize by any means.
If the Jaguars want to make Membou the first offensive lineman off the board, though, then he has all of the traits one would look for in an offensive lineman picked in the top-5. He hasn't been a very frequent selection in mock drafts, but maybe a potential selection should not be as surprising as many think.
