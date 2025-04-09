Is OL the Right Choice for Jaguars at No. 5?
It is an exciting time for all Jacksonville Jaguars fans. It is almost time for the 2025 NFL Draft, and their team will have the fifth overall pick in the draft. The Jaguars have already had an exciting offseason so far with the new regime of head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone.
The Jaguars have pressed all the right buttons this offseason so far and look to continue to do that in the draft as they want to get things going in the right direction starting next season.
As we get closer to the draft, the Jaguars will have their draft board set as they are making their final rounds of checking and bringing in prospects to see if they are a good fit for the new regime and fit with the plans they are making in Jacksonville. The Jaguars are starting from the ground and want to build their team up from scratch.
They can add another talented player in the draft with the fifth pick. The Jaguars are set up nice at the top because their are a time that do not need a quarterback and that can lead to players falling to them at No. 5 because of the teams ahead of them reaching for a quarterback.
Nick Baumgardner of The Athletic has the Jaguars taking offensive lineman Will Campbell out of Louisiana State University with the fifth overall pick.
"Campbell’s arms are a bit short — if he wasn’t so good with his hands and feet, that might be an issue. But Campbell, one of the hardest workers in this draft class, is a terrific athlete. Like when the Chargers drafted Rashawn Slater, nobody should overthink this," said Baumgardner.
Campbell would be a great pick for the Jaguars because the struggles of the offensive line last season. The new regime has also mentioned that protecting quarterback Trevor Lawrence is their top priority because they want to him to have the best confidence, especially coming off his injured shoulder from last season.
Campbell will be a player who will be ready to start in his rookie season. Selecting Campbell can be the start of him anchoring the offensive line for years to come down in Jacksonville.
