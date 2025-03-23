Analyst Breaks Down Best Fit For One Former Jaguars
Once upon a time, Washington thought so highly of guard Brandon Scherff that the team tagged him as a franchise player. Now, after starting each of the last 51 games and two playoff contests for the Jaguars, Scherff remains unsigned.
An unrestricted free agent, Scherff isn’t expected to return to the Jaguars after Jacksonville added Patrick Mekari in the first wave of free agency. But the five-time Pro Bowler would fit well with the Seattle Seahawks, writer Nick Shook said this week.
“Seattle swung and missed on Will Fries,” Shook wrote Wednesday. “It needs offensive line help. Scherff could use another job at a competitive rate, and the Seahawks have money to spend. Plus, if they're going to get a true look at what Sam Darnold could be, he'll need at least one reliable guard. Get it done, John Schneider.”
Scherff, 33, was a reliable guard during his Jaguars tenure but he apparently didn’t fit the future plans of new general manager James Gladstone and head coach Liam Coen.
The veteran played for Washington under the franchise tag in 2021, his last season there before signing as an unrestricted free agent with Jacksonville in 2022. He played 96.9 percent of the offensive snaps in his first year with the Jaguars, helping the team advance to the divisional round of the AFC playoffs.
Over the next two seasons, 2023-24, he played in 92.6 and 98.1 percent of the Jaguars’ offensive snaps, respectively.
Shook also suggested left tackle Cam Robinson join New England but the former Jaguars lineman instead returned to the AFC South, signing a one-year contract with the Texans. On Oct. 30 last season, Jacksonville dealt Robinson to Minnesota for a fifth-round selection in the 2025 draft. He finished the year with the Vikings in place of an injured Christian Darrisaw.
Another former Jaguars player, Calais Campbell, is also an unsigned free agent after playing last season in Miami. Shook said the six-time Pro Bowler, who played for Jacksonville from 2017-19, would fit well with Cincinnati.
“Campbell completed his Miami homecoming in 2024 but hasn't retired and is still one heck of a player, even with his 39th birthday coming in September,” Shook wrote. “Sure, it gets cold in Cincinnati in the winter, but it'll feel a lot warmer if the Bengals' late-season games are meaningful.”
Campbell posted 31½ sacks for the Jaguars in three seasons, helping the club advance to the AFC Championship Game in 2017.
