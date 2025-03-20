Jaguars' Patrick Mekari Signing Gets Mixed Reactions From Analysts
Baltimore has ranked either first, second or third in rushing yards per game among NFL teams each season since Patrick Mekari entered the league and joined the Ravens in 2019.
And since Mekari joined the Ravens, he’s started at every position on their offensive line – something Jacksonville general manager James Gladstone said is an “insanely rare trait.” Now that he’s joined the Jaguars, one national writer thinks Jacksonville deserves a B grade for signing the nasty lineman.
“The seventh-year veteran played guard last season but has lined up at every position along the offensive line,” wrote Mike Jones from The Athletic. “He helped pave the way for a Ravens offense that ranked among the league leaders in yards. The Jaguars are trying to upgrade the interior of Trevor Lawrence’s offensive line and hope Mekari can help in this regard.”
The Jaguars certainly helped Mekari, handing him a reported $37.5 million over his three-year contract as an unrestricted free agent, with $20 million guaranteed. Upgrading Lawrence’s interior offensive line includes Mekari at guard, next to fellow free-agent Robert Hainsey, the player Jacksonville signed to replace Mitch Morse at center.
No one questions Mekari’s tenacity and versatility. Pro Football Focus questioned Mekari’s contract, which is why the organization called his signing its least favorite of the players Jacksonville added in free agency.
“While Mekari is a starting-caliber offensive lineman,” said PFF analyst Mason Cameron, “this is a lucrative deal for a player coming off the lowest-graded season of his career (59.0). The Jaguars are in serious need of starters up front to better protect their franchise quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, but this deal could come back to bite them should Mekari continue to regress.”
Mekari sees himself improving, not regressing. Last week, he said he strives to improve his contributions both physically and mentally.
“I take pride in understanding the game and understanding the technique, but when I go out there, I'm just a football player and I'm an offensive lineman, whether that's center, guard or tackle.”
Regardless of how many games Mekari starts for Jacksonville, Gladstone made clear he’s not leaning on free agency to build the core of his team, especially on the offensive line.
“We’ve got 10 picks in this year's draft,” Gladstone said. “We're going to have to have some spots that are actually open for them to insert. So, if you add a veteran at this point, could be just standing in the way. We're going to allow these rookies to get a chance to get out on the field and help us this coming fall.”
