Big 12 Play-Maker Reveals Combine Meeting With Jaguars
Running back seems like a position both James Gladstone and Liam Coen want to address in the upcoming draft for different reasons.
While Travis Etienne is under contract for the next two seasons, there might be a concern that he won't be the back he was two years ago, giving Gladstone concerns about his roster, while Coen knows what a rookie running back can do after Bucky Irving injected new life into the Buccaneers' offense last season.
Thus, the Jacksonville Jaguars have been looking at candidates, and according to Justin Melo of The Draft Network, Kansas State running back DJ Giddens is drawing interest from Jacksonville.
According to Melo, the Jaguars met with Giddens formally at the NFL Combine.
When you turn on the tape, there is a lot to love about the play-making running back.
In 2024, Giddens had 205 carries for 1,343 yards and seven touchdowns. Giddens also had 1,226 yards in 2023. Giddens also has over 670 receiving yards in his collegiate career.
Giddens spoke about what he did to become such a game changing playmaker.
"I really just stayed consistent. That came first and foremost. That was the main thing. I attack every drill with confidence. I’m always trying to master the basics like bag drills, running routes, and catching the ball. I stayed consistent."
"One thing I did differently going into this past season, I did a better job making defenders miss in the open field, I’ve always done that at a high level, but I was doing it with more confidence. I worked on that during my own personal time away from the facility. It made a huge difference this past season."
However, Giddens seems like he could become a popular target as he met with several other teams in Indianapolis.
"I’m supposed to be going to Denver for a visit with the Broncos. I’m visiting the Steelers as well. I have a visit down there in Pittsburgh. I had a few formals at the NFL Combine as well. I spoke with the Steelers there as well, and also the Chargers and Jaguars."
Giddens will be someone to watch out for, especially on the second day of the draft.
