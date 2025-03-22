Jaguars Running Back Named Best Tradeable Asset
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne does not seem to be well-liked by Pro Football Focus as PFF's Bradley Locker named him the team's best tradable asset.
What that means is that if the Jaguars would be willing to deal away Etienne that out of all the players they're willing to depart with, he would provide the most value.
"Recently hired general manager James Gladstone has already done considerable work to cut ties with players under previous leadership, notably Christian Kirk and Evan Engram." Wrote Locker. "Etienne might be next up."
"The former Clemson star declined in 2024, netting a career-worst 62.8 PFF rushing grade with only 2.48 yards after contact per attempt. New head coach Liam Coen could want to maximize Etienne’s abilities, but he also just enjoyed a tremendous rookie year from fourth-round pick Bucky Irving in Tampa Bay. Considering that Etienne is also a 2026 free agent, it wouldn’t be a shock if the Jaguars dealt him."
Etienne didn't have the best year on offense last year but outside of Brian Thomas Jr, who really did? Let's not forget that the failures of the organization contributed to his decreased production along with the rise of Tank Bigsby.
In 2022 and 2023, Etienne ran for over 1,000 yards in consecutive seasons. This is a player who is also a pass-catching threat out of the backfield. It would be hard to find a more dynamic weapon at this point for Liam Coen and considering Etienne and Trevor Lawrence have a connection dating almost a decade, that could play a factor as well. No one wants to upset QB1.
If the Jaguars did get rid of him via trade, there really is no telling how much they could get back for him, and if that amount is even worth it.
It is my opinion that the Jaguars are too fresh into their rebuild to begin thinking about getting rid of a dynamic weapon like Etienne unless the compensation was so great, it was an offer they couldn't refuse.
Depth is everything and if anything happens to Bigsby, it's doubtful the Jaguars want to have seller's remorse. Especially since they're in a position to win the AFC South.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE