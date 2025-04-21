Another Reason Why Jeanty to Jaguars Looks Great
Daniel Jeremiah has said a few times this week that the Raiders shouldn’t assume Ashton Jeanty will be on the board when they go on the clock with the sixth-overall selection Thursday night. Jacksonville could be lurking in the trees and ready to pounce on the Boise State running back.
And if that happens, history will be on the Jaguars’ side. That’s because Jeff Legwold on Saturday released his annual top 100 prospects. The Broncos beat writer annually produces one of the most detailed and extensive rankings based on thorough conversations with scouts and coaches across the league. And Legwold has Jeanty listed as the third-best prospect in the entire class.
“There might be a slight pause about Jeanty's workload -- he averaged 31 carries per game last season -- and fumbles (nine in the past two seasons,” Legwold wrote. “But some believe he's the best player in this class. He rushed for 2,601 yards in 2024 and combines strength, balance and vision with big-play ability (12 runs of 50-plus yards last season).”
And 12 runs of 50-plus yards would do wonders for a Jaguars offense that stagnated in 2024. Rest assured, the Jaguars would see Jeanty, Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby on the same roster as a good problem to have. Jacksonville would be expected to either trade one of those backs or creatively involve all of them in Liam Coen’s offense.
But here’s why Jeanty to the Jaguars would really make sense. The last three players Legwold has ranked No. 3 overall have excelled.
In 2024, the Raiders shocked everyone by taking tight end Brock Bowers, days after Legwold ranked him the No. 3 prospect. A first-team All-Pro selection, Bowers went on to lead all NFL tight ends in catches (112) and receiving yards (1,194). He also broke Puka Nacua’s 2023 rookie receptions record (105) and Mike Ditka’s 1961 NFL rookie yards record (1,076).
In 2023, Legwold went against conventional RB wisdom at the time (Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry had yet to explode in 2024) and listed Bijan Robinson as his No. 3 prospect. An all-rookie selection in 2023, the Falcons’ running back earned his first Pro Bowl selection last season.
In 2022, Legwold listed a safety unusually high for that position as the No. 3 prospect. That player, Kyle Hamilton, has earned consecutive All-Pro honors and is now in discussions with the Ravens on a long-term contract extension.
