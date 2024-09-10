BREAKING: Former Jaguars' 1st-Rounder to Sign With AFC Rival
Former Jacksonville Jaguars first-round pick K'Lavon Chaisson is landing with a new team.
According to Bleacher Report's Jordan Schultz, Chaisson is signing with the Las Vegas Raiders. He spent training camp with the Carolina Panthers before being released ahead of Week 1.
Chaisson was the Jaguars' first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, being selected with the No. 20 pick. Chaisson was one of two players the Jaguars drafted with first-round picks from the Jalen Ramsey trade, alongside running back Travis Etienne.
Chaisson landing with the Raiders for the foreseeable future could mean the Jaguars face their former pass-rusher in the 2024 season. The Jaguars were not scheduled to play the Panthers, but the Jaguars do have the Raiders on the schedule in Week 16, with the Jaguars set to take a road trip out west on December 2022.
There is always the chance Chaisson is only on the roster for a few weeks while the Raiders get healthy along the defensive line, but this is one potential revenge game to circle on the calendar.
In four years with the Jaguars, Chaisson started 11 games and appeared in 57. He recorded five sacks, which included a career-high two sacks in 2023. Across four seasons, he also recorded 73 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 23 quarterback hits, and two pass deflections.
Chaisson started three games as a rookie, playing 51% of the defensive snaps and recording one sack and nine quarterback hits. He saw his snaps decline in 2021, playing 39% of the snaps and recording one sack and four quarterback hits in 15 games.
Chaisson only played nine games in 2022 as a result of injures, playing just 18% of the snaps and recording one sack and two quarterback hits as players like Dawuane Smoot and Arden Key took on a larger share of pass-rush snaps.
Chaisson saw his role increase in 2023 as Smoot recovered from an Achilles injury and Key moved on to the Tennessee Titans in free agency. This resulted in Chaission playing 25% of the snaps and recording two sacks and eight quarterback hits in 17 games.
Of 12 players selected by the Jaguars in 2020, only DaVon Hamilton and Daniel Thomas remain in 2024.
