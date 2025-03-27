BREAKING: Jets Sign Former Jaguars WR
Former Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Josh Reynolds signed with the New York Jets on Thursday. The Jets made it official on Thursday that he is the newest member of their free agency class.
"The Jets are signing FA WR Josh Reynolds today, sources say, and he gets a 1-year deal worth up to $5M. Reynolds played for the Broncos last year, and GM Darren Mougey is more than familiar. Also recently spent time with the Jaguars, Lions and Titans," said NFL National Insider Ian Rapoport on X/Twitter.
The Jaguars this offseason are going through major franchise change. They hired a new head coach in Liam Coen and a new general manager, James Gladstone. Both of these guys came up with a blueprint of what they wanted their roster to look like heading into the 2025 season, and unfortunately, Reynolds was not part of those plans, and his time with the Jaguars came to an end.
Reynolds was released by the Jaguars this offseason to save the team cap space. The Jaguars are looking to go in the route of bringing in younger players on the roster.
After playing with the Rams for four years, he joined the Titans, then the Lions for a few seasons before signing with the Denver Broncos in 2024. after the Jaguars released him. After missing time due to being the victim of a shooting, Reynolds was released. Reynolds was on injured reserve with a hand injury before his release.
Acquired by the Jaguars in December, Reynolds played four games for the franchise, making one catch on five targets for 11 yards. That catch came in the team's regular-season finale against Indianapolis, which ended in a defeat in overtime.
The Jaguars moved on from four different wide receivers from their 2024 team this offseason in Reynolds, Christian Kirk, Devin Duvernay, and Tim Jones, who signed with the Minnesota Vikings after his contract expired.
The Jagaurs have a young standout Brian Thomas Jr. leading the way in the receiver room next season. The team will look to add more pieces in that room in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft after signing Dyami Brown in free agency.
