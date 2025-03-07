BREAKING: Jaguars Release Another Veteran Wide Receiver
In another move to open up a roster spot for new talent while saving the team some money, the Jacksonville Jaguars continue the purge of the Trent Baalke era, setting WR Josh Reynolds up to be released once the league window allows.
The move saves Jacksonville $4.26 million in cap space and gives the team an opportunity to add fresh talent to a wide receiver room that needs some outside of Brian Thomas Jr and Parker Washington.
In a rapidly expanding list of who hasn't left the Jaguars at this point, new GM James Gladstone has witnessed/ orchestrated the departures via roster release, trade or retirement of Christian Kirk, Ronald Darby, Evan Engram, Devin Duvernay, Mitch Morse and now Reynolds, all within 12 hours.
Reynolds is an interesting departure considering he's known both Gladstone and head coach Liam Coen since their Super Bowl LIII run with the Rams in 2018.
However, that was not enough to keep him as his three-month tenure with the team comes to a close. Reynolds has bounced around the NFL since being selected by the Rams in the fourth-round out of Texas A&M.
After playing with the Rams for four years, he joined the Titans, then the Lions for a few seasons before signing with the Denver Broncos in 2024. After missing time due to being the victim of a shooting, Reynolds was released. Reynolds was on injured reserve with a hand injury before his release.
Acquired by the Jaguars in December, Reynolds played four games for the franchise, making one catch on five targets for 11 yards. That catch came in the team's regular-season finale against Indianapolis, which ended in a defeat in overtime.
As mentioned with Duvernay, the purge of the Baalke era continues, something that will be interesting to see is the role franchise legend and Executive vice president of football operations Tony Boselli has in these decisions.
However, if Gladstone's approach to filling out his roster with young, undervalued talent is to work, they must be given the opportunities to play against NFL talent and there's no need for veterans to take opportunities away from young players. The last thing the team needs is for their young guns to be bogged down by disgruntled vets.
