Why Brian Thomas’ Mistakes May Take Time to Rectify
There is a problem with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
No, it's not a team-wide issue; this is a well-rounded team with a new coaching staff, new systems, and plenty of new faces on both sides of the ball. However, there is a significant issue that has formed between the team's star quarterback and wide receiver, Trevor Lawrence and Brian Thomas Jr.
The Jaguars lost a close game on the road to the Cincinnati Bengals, 31-27, a game they should've won, but costly mistakes on either side of the ball led to an underwhelming result despite plenty of good to come out of it. The mistakes, especially from Thomas, may not be correctable anytime soon.
Lawrence and Thomas can't connect in the early going
This is supposed to be the highlight reel connection and the engine to Jacksonville's offense. Lawrence and Thomas are two of the top players on this offense, one that has shown vast improvements in play design, explosive plays, and more. Yet, this tandem is not hitting early in the season, an issue that can be linked back to the early and dog-day portions of training camp.
While the Jaguars' offense has been able to get big plays from other playmakers, including Parker Washington, Bhayshul Tuten, and Travis Etienne, the top pass-catcher and explosive weapon of the offense is struggling with drops, inconsistencies, and mental mistakes.
A play that has been making its rounds in the Jaguars X (formerly Twitter) community is a slant route in traffic that could've been completed, but Thomas slows up before contact, and the pass falls incomplete, almost like he was worried about taking a significant hit. It was eye-opening as the mental lapse continued to make its trip on social media, not to mention clapping at the football at the catch point.
Thomas is a terrific football player, and I do not want that to go unrecognized. The Jaguars believe he is, as well as his teammates. The plays that many of us saw on Sunday were concerning to the point that it may take a while for these issues to work themselves out.
I can attest to the slump Thomas is going through as a player. It is early in the season, and these things will work themselves out, though it won't be immediate, especially with a home game next weekend against the Houston Texans. Thomas, for the better, has to re-focus as a player and work his confidence back up, because what was shown on the field on Sunday was a wide receiver who had too many lapses.
"It’s a long season, and it’s obviously important to our success as an offense (for) me and him being dialed in and being on the same page. So we’re getting there, and we just have to keep working," Lawrence said Sunday after the game. "Like I said, it’s not all said and done after one game, so we got to continue to build. I thought there were some improvements we made this week, and we got to continue to get better."
Thomas should be able to correct these issues he is having with Lawrence. He is too talented a player not to be able to, and there were flashes on Sunday of the connection having benefits. Again, this will take time to work out, and Jaguars fans must prepare for this reality if they haven't already.
For the latest news and analysis from Sunday's loss in Cincinnati, ensure you follow along to never miss out on new content on X (formerly Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley.
Don't forget to share your thoughts on Facebook with us throughout the week on what can improve between Thomas and Lawrence, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.