Jaguar Report

3 Things We Learned From Jaguars' Loss to Bengals

What did we learn from the Jacksonville Jaguars' Week 2 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals?

John Shipley

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen walks on the field before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen walks on the field before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
The Jacksonville Jaguars have improved, but they are clearly still looking for more answers after their 31-27 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2.

So, what did we learn about the Jaguars during the tough loss? We break it down below.

Brian Thomas Jr. is in a slump

Sep 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) takes the field prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Brian Thomas Jr. had the worst game of his career in Week 2 -- the film shows it and the data backs it up. Per NFL Pro, he had had an NFL-worst -9.1 receiving EPA yesterday. Next closest player in Week 2 was at -6.8. His previous career low was -5.5. The only receiver with a worse EPA in a single game this year was Xavier Leggette in Week 1 vs. the Jaguars.

"You know, I think me and BT (Brian Thomas Jr.) have a good relationship and we do communicate. That’s just something where I’ve got to be better for him and vice versa — we have to help each other out," Trevor Lawrence said after the game. "There were a couple of plays today where I could have given him a chance down the field, where I didn’t. I know there's obviously a couple of plays that he can make too. He would tell you the same thing. So, we're all in it together. It's a team sport."

Bhayshul Tuten has star potential

Sep 14, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) reacts after scoring a touchdown in the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

It is hard to not think that Bhayshul Tuten was one of the best performers of the game. The rookie running back made two big plays as a pass-catcher and seemingly turned every single touch into positive yardage, something the Jaguars have lacked in the past. Tuten looks like a budding star out of the backfield.

“Man, he played really well. Obviously he did some stuff in the passing game — and that big catch for a touchdown and then running the ball — just getting downhill," Lawrence said. "He had some great runs that maybe didn't look great at first, but he pushed an extra two, three, four yards and ended up being seven-yard gains that looked like they probably should have been three-yard gains. So, he did a really good job.

Travis Hunter can handle the workload

Sep 14, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) runs with the ball against Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back Travis Hunter (12) in the second half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Jaguars No. 2 pick Travis Hunter did not do much on offense (three catches for 22 yards on six targets) but he did prove he can get through a whole game playing both ways. He set a 2025 NFL-high mark of 85 snaps (42 offense, 43 defense) and did not seem to have any issues with the pacing of the game and his conditioning. Getting impact plays from him is the next step.

John Shipley
