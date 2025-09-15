3 Things We Learned From Jaguars' Loss to Bengals
The Jacksonville Jaguars have improved, but they are clearly still looking for more answers after their 31-27 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2.
So, what did we learn about the Jaguars during the tough loss? We break it down below.
Brian Thomas Jr. is in a slump
Brian Thomas Jr. had the worst game of his career in Week 2 -- the film shows it and the data backs it up. Per NFL Pro, he had had an NFL-worst -9.1 receiving EPA yesterday. Next closest player in Week 2 was at -6.8. His previous career low was -5.5. The only receiver with a worse EPA in a single game this year was Xavier Leggette in Week 1 vs. the Jaguars.
"You know, I think me and BT (Brian Thomas Jr.) have a good relationship and we do communicate. That’s just something where I’ve got to be better for him and vice versa — we have to help each other out," Trevor Lawrence said after the game. "There were a couple of plays today where I could have given him a chance down the field, where I didn’t. I know there's obviously a couple of plays that he can make too. He would tell you the same thing. So, we're all in it together. It's a team sport."
Bhayshul Tuten has star potential
It is hard to not think that Bhayshul Tuten was one of the best performers of the game. The rookie running back made two big plays as a pass-catcher and seemingly turned every single touch into positive yardage, something the Jaguars have lacked in the past. Tuten looks like a budding star out of the backfield.
“Man, he played really well. Obviously he did some stuff in the passing game — and that big catch for a touchdown and then running the ball — just getting downhill," Lawrence said. "He had some great runs that maybe didn't look great at first, but he pushed an extra two, three, four yards and ended up being seven-yard gains that looked like they probably should have been three-yard gains. So, he did a really good job.
Travis Hunter can handle the workload
Jaguars No. 2 pick Travis Hunter did not do much on offense (three catches for 22 yards on six targets) but he did prove he can get through a whole game playing both ways. He set a 2025 NFL-high mark of 85 snaps (42 offense, 43 defense) and did not seem to have any issues with the pacing of the game and his conditioning. Getting impact plays from him is the next step.
