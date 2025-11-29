How Jaguars Inching Closer to Liam Coen's Offensive Vision

The Jacksonville Jaguars have surprised a lot of people in the 2025 NFL season. Not many would have picked them to be 7-4 after 12 weeks, nor would they have expected each individual game to play out the way it has. Not only is their record shocking, but so is the way that they've gotten there.



When the Jaguars hired Head Coach Liam Coen, there was optimism that he could engineer a strong offense out of the promising pieces in Jacksonville. Between high-profile talents like Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne Jr., and Brian Thomas Jr., it wouldn't have been startling to see this team field a dangerous attack.



However, the Jaguars have mostly led with their defense this year. They're currently fifth in the league with 18 forced turnovers, while ranking 17th in yards allowed per game and 15th in average points given up. Those numbers could look a lot better if their offense was performing up to standard, too.



Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Jakobi Meyers (3) celebrates his touchdown reception against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on Nov. 23, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jaguars' offense heating up



In Week 12, the Jacksonville Jaguars escaped with a 27-24 win over the Arizona Cardinals in overtime. It wasn't the most encouraging victory they've had this season. However, it was impressive that they were able to overcome four turnovers from Trevor Lawrence to survive the road trip.



Had it not been for those giveaways, the Jaguars' defense would have looked a lot better in that game. So would their offense. Despite the turnovers, Jacksonville racked up 371 yards and 27 points. It was their fourth straight outing with at least 27 points, leading to a 3-1 mark in that span. Head Coach Liam Coen spoke on how his offense has been able to heat up after their Week 8 bye:



"I think that there's probably a little bit more, if you look at the negative plays, I think that that's maybe an area in which we've made some growth and some strides with, A, the penalties. The penalties of being in second-and-XL (extra-long) so often. You could look at pre-bye in a lot of ways, where you're in 2nd-and-15, 2nd-and-20, 2nd-and-12, 2nd-and-13 — those are hard downs. Hard drives to overcome when you have negatives on a drive.

So, I think that's one area of improvement we've made, and then, just the consistent execution. You have 70 plays in a game, you're looking for, obviously, like 80-plus percent execution. You're not always going to win, you're not always going to make the one-on-one play. That's football, but from an execution, mental error, mental assignment, alignment, execution, I think that has improved over the last x amount of weeks."

