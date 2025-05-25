3 Easiest Quarterbacks on Jaguars 2025 Schedule
The Jacksonville Jaguars are looking to accelerate up in the standings this season with a new coaching and front office regime that looks to help the franchise return to a sense of relevancy. Trading up for Travis Hunter in the NFL Draft and having Trevor Lawrence at quarterback helps with this.
However, its the defense that will face the biggest questions heading into 2025. After having the second-worst defense last season, Jacksonville has plenty of new faces and youth across all three levels of the unit, leaving defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile to take on some big challenges this fall.
However, there will be a few times this season Jacksonville will be able to breathe easy against these quarterbacks. Let's take a look at the three easiest signal-callers on their schedule.
Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers
I wouldn't call Young an easy challenge because if he hits his ceiling, he could be incredibly dangerous. However, despite his strong end to 2024, he must prove to keep the momentum going this season for a Panthers team that is considered on the come-up. Young's ceiling is capped due to lack of physical attributes and won't threaten defenses like a Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen would with their physical gifts.
Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans
Ward was the No. 1 overall draft choice this year but seemingly had little fanfare about it. That could play into his favor as he continue to grow into a potential high-end NFL passer. Yet, he is clearly a relative unknown on a bad Titans team that won't win many games again this season.
The former Miami Hurricane signal-caller is a gifted player with a play-style that can be comprable to Green Bay Packers passer Jordan Love, who features the same type of volatility as Ward. Decision-making and raw mechanics could get the standout prospect into a pickle.
Anthony Richardson or Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts
The Colts have a quarterback battle occuring between Richardson and Jones this offseason, only due to the former not taking the effort to hone his craft into one of the best passers in the league. Richardson's accuracy and decision-making have taken a tumble and the lack of starters has not helped- he needs more, not less.
Jones is who he is at this point of his career and likely won't improve beyond what he has become. This could lead to some easy matchups in December. However, if Richardson quickly turns his career around and shines bright in 2025, he could become a serious issue for Jacksonville.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.