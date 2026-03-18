Jaguars Could Have Special Wide Receiving Corps in 2026
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Heading into last season, the Jacksonville Jaguars' wide receiver corps was a bit of an unknown in some regards.
The team had just signed Dyami Brown to a one-year deal, needed to see growth from Parker Washington, was hopeful of the impact from rookie Travis Hunter, and was excited for the potential that Brian Thomas Jr. provided quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
It wasn't pretty for the Jaguars' offense in the first half of the season, with Washington being the key provider, but with the addition of Jakobi Meyers, the offense took off in the second half.
What does this mean for the Jaguars wide receiver corps heading into the NFL Draft and training camp in the coming months? Based on the progress and the overall impact from this group, and a return to health from Hunter, these Jaguars could have a special wide receiver corps in 2026.
Jacksonville may have one of the best overall wide receiver corps
The Jaguars have had a history of wide receiver tandems that have been dominant since their inception in 1995. There was Jimmy Smith and Keenan McCardell in the early years of the franchise, and Allen Robinson and Allen Hurns during an offensive explosion with Blake Bortles in 2015 that once excited the fanbase. Yet, they have never had the depth and potential that this group does.
Meyers has become a true No. 1 wideout for the Jaguars, becoming a go-to target for Lawrence. Washington emerged late last season as an outstanding playmaker at the catch point and generated explosive plays afterwards. While Thomas struggled for much of the year, his performances later in the season provided encouragement that 2026 could be a much better season.
Not to mention, Hunter will likely see his fair share of targets despite being a part-time player at the position this upcoming year. You would like to see the Jaguars and general manager James Gladstone acquire another pass-catcher through the draft. Even then, this group is already a stout one to begin with.
Lawrence had his best season as a pro with this wide receiver corps, and with the group returning to maintain a great sense of continuity, it provides another opportunity for success under head coach Liam Coen once more in 2026. Meyers, Washington, Thomas, and Hunter are incredibly talented players who add immense value, and the Jaguars will be lucky to have this bunch as they look to make another run at the AFC South crown.
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Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft