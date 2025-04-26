Jaguar Report

BREAKING: Jaguars Draft Caleb Ransaw at No. 88

The Jacksonville Jaguars have selected Ransaw with the No. 88 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

John Shipley

Feb 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Tulane defensive back Caleb Ransaw (DB26) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Feb 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Tulane defensive back Caleb Ransaw (DB26) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

With the No. 88 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars have selected Tulane CB Caleb Ransaw.

Ransaw is the second player the Jaguars have selected so far, following the Jaguars’ blockbuster trade with the Cleveland Browns to land Travis Hunter on Thursday.  

Ransawy will play a key role for the Jaguars in 2025 and will be a key piece alongside Hunter as the Jaguars continue to rebuild under Liam Coen, James Gladstone and Tony Boselli. 

With Ransaw added to the cornerback room, the Jaguars now have two rookies who can make an instant impact and change how the Jaguars approach game day. Expect Ransaw to compete for an early role with the Jaguars during his rookie season.

"Ransaw already plays with an NFL field demeanor, utilizing his good size and strength. He is terrific as a big nickel supporting the run but he might not have the cover talent to hold up in man coverage against NFL slot receivers," NFL.com's Lance Zierlein said in his scouting report on the experienced corner.

"He’s capable in zone and might be rugged enough to line up over big slots and pass-catching tight ends. If he can’t hold up as a slot, a move to safety could be a comfortable transition. Ransaw has the tools to play as a pro, but scheme fit could decide his ceiling and productivity.

The Jaguars finished last year with a 4-13 record and entered the offseason with massive changes on both sides of the ball, in the front office, and especially along the coaching staff. Now, the Jaguars have invested two picks to ensure they have the right pieces in place moving forward to keep the momentum moving in a positive direction.

The Jaguars have made big splashes this weekend and they have enough picks to continue to do. Make sure you stay locked in on our coverage as we look at what the Jaguars will continue to do over the draft weekend.

Below is each pick the Jaguars have left in the draft.

  • Round 3, No. 89
  • Round 4, No. 104
  • Round 4, No. 107
  • Round 6, No. 194
  • Round 6, No. 200
  • Round 7, No. 221
  • Round 7, No. 236

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story about Ransaw.

Please let us know your thoughts on Ransaw when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

feed

Published
John Shipley
JOHN SHIPLEY

John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.