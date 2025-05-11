Several Jaguars Rookies Already Setting Themselves Apart
The Jacksonville Jaguars added arguably the biggest name and most talented player in the NFL Draft to their roster. However, they also added several other talented players who have been less talked about. Still, Jaguars head coach Liam Coen noted a few of the rookies that have stood out so far.
“I think [LB] Jack Kiser first and foremost on the defensive side of the ball just from a diligence standpoint. You can tell he already has some of those leadership qualities that you look for. He’s in really good physical shape coming into camp here this weekend. I think [DB] Caleb Ransaw as well stood out on the defensive secondary," Coen said at the team's rookie mini camp.
"[OL] Wyatt Milum did a nice job in the drills over the course of the last two days. Really all of these guys did a great job. We’ll be able to go watch the tape from today. A lot of mistakes that did happen to occur yesterday, but that’s part of it, but overall really appreciate their energy and enthusiasm.”
The Jaguars believe Milum can help their offensive line that has allowed Trevor Lawrence to be sacked at an alarming rate over the past few seasons.
According to Ryan Fowler of the Draft Network, Milum "showcases excellent footwork to mirror and match opposing pass rushers. Can counter speed with ease to his outside shoulder and can quickly work up toward the line to stymie inside moves. Milum plays with a good base and technique that presents a high floor as a prospect at the position. Would like to see him work with increased depth in his lower half to reduce striking area from his opponents, but Milum’s length and mass make it tough for edge rushers to establish leverage."
Fowler noted that Milum will give the Jaguars a nice boost of athleticism upon his arrival. As the Jaguars look to rebuild their roster, they will need as many talented athletes as possible, no matter how recognizable their name is or is not.
"Milum is a unique athlete who projects well as a potential blindside protector or a road-grading right tackle. Nasty finisher that looks to put defenders on the turf. Milum, however, does not sacrifice technique to throw bodies around. Plays at a smooth, calm tempo on passing downs that can dominate less nuanced pass rushers. He’s also displayed the IQ and lateral agility (Oklahoma State) to slide and counter delayed or free rushers," Fowler said.
"As a run blocker, Milum is a joy to watch. He can operate on a vertical plane in a power-heavy run game or get out in space for offenses that want to attack east-west. Milum fires off the ball well and approaches each block with a violent demeanor that you like to see up front. Smooth in space that can quickly climb and seal off LBs. Heavy hands combined with good body positioning can push defenders backward."
