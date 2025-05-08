Jaguars' Travis Hunter Celebrates Graduation From Colorado
Jacksonville Jaguars star Travis Hunter has seen his life change a lot over the last few weeks.
This year's Heisman Trophy winner and one of the most decorated college football stars of the century, Hunter is at the top of the football world. This has only increased with Hunter becoming the No. 2 pick in last month's NFL Draft, with the Jaguars making a blockbuster trade with the Cleveland Browns to nab Hunter.
No. 2 pick. Heisman Trophy winner. Star NFL receiver and defensive back. And now, college graduate.
Hunter spent the final day before his life inside the Jaguars' building began by graduating from the University of Colorado.
While starring on the football field, Hunter was also a top student while at Colorado over the last two years. Hunter earned Academic All-America first team honors in both his seasons at Colorado.
“Just the mindset of trying to be the best at everything I do. I don't want anybody to have a step ahead of me. So, I just want to be at the best at everything. That's including work. I hope I can go back and walk the stage May 8," Hunter said after he was drafted by the Jaguars.
The Jaguars have major expectations already set up for Hunter, envisioning him as a rare two-way player who will start his career on offense while also lending time to the defensive side of the ball from time to time.
"First and foremost, the competitor. The ability to play on obviously both sides of the football. Just the player in general. The snaps that he takes, the preparation, the accountability, the way that he's in the building at 5:00 a.m. training his body. He's a 4.0 student and goes out on the field and impacts the game," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said.
"On both sides of the ball, he impacts the game. He has a great feel for the game itself. When he's on the offensive side of the ball, finding zones in the defense. He's got really good ball skills. He can do something with it after the catch. Then on the defensive side of the ball, he finds it, and that's ultimately what we're trying to do here is continuing to find people that can help us get our hands on the ball on the defensive side and go impact the game in that way.”
