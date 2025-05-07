Jaguars' Travis Hunter Set to Have a Busy Week
Jacksonville Jaguars star Travis Hunter is ready for a big week.
Later this week, Hunter will walk onto the Jaguars' practice field for the first time in his NFL career as the Jaguars kick off rookie minicamp.
But before that, Hunter will also be walking across the stage as he graduates from the University of Colorado according to NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe.
"It was expressed to me as he'll major in offense and minor in defense, but eventually they want him to be a double major in both offense and defense, like he did at Colorado. And that is a great reference, because from what I'm told, Travis Hunter will walk his graduation stage on Thursday at Colorado. Friday, he'll hit Jacksonville where he'll have rookie minicamp," Wolfe said.
"And Saturday, fans are invited to show up and see the number two overall pick, two way star, Travis Hunter on the field. He'll be mostly doing work on the offense side of the ball. They love his ball skills and how he can impact the game more on that level, but maybe they can convince Liam Coen to have a play or two on defense. Wouldn't it be cool to see him catch a touchdown from Trevor Lawrence, but also get a chance to pick them off in practice as well. Fans will get a chance to get those tickets potentially tomorrow for that Saturday minicamp in Duval."
Hunter is set to play two positions for the Jaguars and was the first player ever announced at two positions when he was drafted last month.
Hunter was the consensus top player in the entire NFL Draft, and Hunter's Jaguars tenure will officially kick off this week.
"I spoke to a Jaguars coach today, and he said that when we interviewed Travis Hunter, we knew right away he was a culture builder on and off the field, and so that is the element, the energy they're going to want to see the first weekend for him at rookie minicamp," Wolfe said.
"They won't do a lot of install, but you'll see a lot of Travis Hunter on the field. And one thing that was reiterated to me this week is that Travis Hunter will start off as a wide receiver. First, he's going to get most of his time at wide receiver and then learn defensive back as the summer goes along."
