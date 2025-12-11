Why Jaguars Have Tempting Opportunity To Prove Themselves

The Jacksonville Jaguars have surpassed all of their expectations, and we're only 14 weeks into the 2025 NFL season.

The truth is, this team didn't really have any goals outside of showing some meaningful progress from their abysmal 3-14 showing from last year. With Liam Coen leading the charge — a first-time head coach in the league — slight improvement was all anyone could ask for in his inaugural season at the helm.



Fast forward three-quarters into the campaign and anything short of making the playoffs would be an absolute travesty for the Jaguars. At 9-4, they're currently leading the AFC South division and possess a one-game lead over the Houston Texans in the final Wild Card spot. Jacksonville is nearly a lock to punch a postseason ticket. The question now is: Can they make any noise once they get there?



Jaguars must dominate the Jets



This NFL season has lacked a runaway favorite. There's practically nothing the Jacksonville Jaguars could do in the remainder of the year to reach that status, but they can certainly command a bit more respect than they have so far. As a young, unproven team led by a rookie head coach, it would take a lot for the Jaguars to start being treated like an actual postseason threat.



While every contender this season has at least one bad loss under their belt, there's another common thread running through all of them: the ability to beat up on bad teams. For the majority of the season, the Jaguars didn't have any statement wins. That's changed lately, though, with Jacksonville notching three double-digit victories during its current 4-0 streak.



“If the #Jaguars beat the three-win Jets this weekend, while both the Patriots (vs. Bills) and Broncos (vs. Packers) lose, then Jacksonville could be competing for first place when they meet the Broncos at Mile High in Week 16.”



They have a prime opportunity to add another one in Week 15. In their next game, the Jaguars host the 3-10 New York Jets. Not only is Jacksonville matching up with an inferior opponent, but this team might be facing a third-string quarterback. Both Justin Fields and Tyrod Taylor are listed as questionable for Sunday's contest. If they're unable to go, that'll shove Brady Cook to the forefront again, who went 14-of-30 passing for 163 yards and two interceptions while taking six sacks for 27 yards against the Miami Dolphins after Taylor exited with a groin injury.



Unsurprisingly, the Jaguars are heavy favorites versus the Jets. FanDuel has them laying 12.5 points at home, listed at -900 on the moneyline. Jacksonville is currently just 11th in point differential this season at +53. Covering in Week 15 and getting another blowout win would do wonders for the Jaguars' perception as legitimate contenders this year.

