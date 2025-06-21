Darnell Savage's 2025 Key to Jaguars' Defensive Success
In any type of performance, there are awards for supporting actors and actresses for a reason. Stars will get top billing, but sometimes "the next big thing" hits the stage, and steals scenes.
In 2024, Darnell Savage was hired in free agency by the Jacksonville Jaguars, but with coverage players like Jourdan Lewis, Eric Murray and Travis Hunter joining the cast in Duval, the second-year DB in Cat Country is flying under the radar.
In his recent episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast, John Shipley discussed players that could possibly fly under the radar. One of the players he listed was a star coming in from Green Bay with top-billing and a star's contract.
"I'm going with veteran safety, Darnell Savage. I think Savage, you just see, he has a different skill set than the other safeties at practice. He's, to me, the best athlete that they have at safety. Probably, he's very dynamic, very explosive, has also, in my opinion, maybe the best ball skills at a position there. He definitely battled with things last year. You know, he had the hamstring injury, and then after it looked like he was the slot defender, [he] really shined there for the first few weeks, and then they moved him to safety because they were clearly having issues at safety [with] Antonio Johnson's development, things seemed like they were coming at him a little fast, obviously," recalled Shipley.
"So he goes back to safety, the role he kind of played in Green Bay, and it definitely felt like much less of a playmaking role. Felt like it took him out of the game, a little bit, in my opinion. So now you project him to this new Jaguars defense. Well it looks like again, probably safety. They have Jordan Lewis projected to play inside. Jarrian Jones can also play inside. Darnell Savage, obviously can play inside, like he did last year. Travis Hunter can play inside, It seems like Savage," Shipley said, further explaining the logjam at slot corner.
"You know, his best chance of getting on the field would be at safety, whether that's in three safety looks, whether that's starting across from Eric Murray to start the season off, I think that the different things he brings to the defense, just in terms of his pure athleticism, play making ability. Adding in his veteran experience, to me, he's the best option to be the number two safety to start the year, even over guys like [Andrew] Dewey Wingard and third-round pick Caleb Ransaw."
"I think, in terms of complementing skill sets for Eric Murray, who is, you know, obviously locked into a starting role in the defense, I think Savage has a very complimentary skill set to Murray. Murray is a very sound tackler. He's very good in communication. He's very good technique-wise. He can drop down, but he isn't the fastest defensive back they're going to have on the field. Savage would legitimately have an argument for that. So I think there is a role that Savage can play on this Jaguars defense."
The Jaguars Beat Writer concluded by saying, "But after all the guys they've added this season, like I mentioned, Eric Murray, Travis Hunter, Jourdan Lewis to kind of take away the nickel role, it doesn't seem like Savage is talked about enough, in my opinion, or as much as maybe a guy who could be a potential starter is, but I think this could be a big season for Darnell Savage as the Jaguars adjust to that new defensive scheme".
Hunter, Lewis and Murray have nudged Darnell Savage out of the glare of glory. But if the talented defensive back can shine when the spotlight isn't on him and just plays his brand of ball that mirrors his surname, the flowers will definitely come his way and the curtain call could be epic. But most of all, Darnell Savage will be ready for his closeup again.
