Jaguars Have a Crucial, Complex Decision to Make on Defense

Like practically every team in the NFL, the Jacksonville Jaguars have dealt with myriad injuries this season. They're still trying to work through them, actually, as they go into their upcoming divisional clash with the Tennessee Titans. The list is still lengthy, with several key players either not practicing or only participating in a limited capacity this week, including Travon Walker, Patrick Mekari, and Arik Armstead.



The Jags have overcome their absences better than most squads this year, as they've gone 7-4 despite losing some of their most important pieces for multiple games. They're hoping to get healthier down the stretch, but they've been able to exhibit the "next man up" mentality in a commendable way.



Jacksonville could be getting some notable pieces back in Tennessee. Jourdan Lewis has been a full participant at practices this week after missing the Jaguars' last three games. Anton Harrison should be back at right tackle. And Eric Murray is eligible to return after spending the last four weeks on IR.



What will the Jaguars do with Antonio Johnson?



The Jacksonville Jaguars signed Eric Murray in the offseason, and he's brought over the championship identity he earned in his time with the Kansas City Chiefs. He's currently 12th among all safeties in pass breakups this season with three, despite missing four games. He's 31st in Pro Football Focus' coverage grade this year.



However, Jacksonville has been able to go 3-1 in his absence, largely due to the presence of Antonio Johnson, who's started at strong safety in Murray's place during his stint on IR. Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile spoke on the improvement he's seen from the Jaguars' third-year pro:



"I think that's more just an accumulation of all the work that he's put in. Watching him every day from the spring till now, it's little by little. And I think what you're seeing is a lot of that stuff is manifesting, and he's got, I think, a lot of confidence in what he's doing. Because it's like anything else, if you do some of the same things over and over and over again, you can become a master at it. And I think he's trending in a way where he not only knows what he's supposed to do, he knows what everybody around him is supposed to do."



The top NFL safeties in Week 12, according to PFSN's Safety Impact Metric ⤵



85.7 | Antonio Johnson, JAX

84.9 | Calen Bullock, HOU

84.9 | Tykee Smith, TB

84.1 | Jessie Bates III, ATL

83.6 | Andrew Wingard, JAX

82.8 | Dane Belton, NYG

82.8 | Jordan Poyer, BUF

80.5 | Camryn Bynum,… pic.twitter.com/Os9hcOH3WR — PFSN (@PFSN365) November 27, 2025

"And he's got some position flexibility too, because he's a big guy and a physical guy. He can play down closer to the line of scrimmage, do some nickel-type of roles and linebacker-type of roles, those type of things, you've seen him do that. And has the ability to play back on the hash with some man coverage skills too down low. So, he's really got a great skillset in my opinion, and he's progressed very well, and I think he's doing a really good job for us."



With Eric Murray set to return against the Tennessee Titans, the Jaguars have to figure out what they want to do with Antonio Johnson. It's a good problem to have, and perhaps the answer will involve some of the versatility in his game that Campanile alluded to.

