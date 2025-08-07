Davante Adams Dishes on Jaguars' Travis Hunter
When former Los Angeles Rams executive James Gladstone made the decision to trade up for Travis Hunter, in one single move, Gladstone gave new head coach Liam Coen a gadget to open up his offense and the defensive secondary a needed piece to sure up coverage in the deep third.
Hunter, who will play both ways in the NFL as a receiver and cornerback, is attempting to do something not done since the merger, and that is to be a full-time two-way player.
Adams on Hunter
Recently, Los Angeles Rams superstar Davante Adams went on The Pivot, a show co-hosted by Jaguars legend Fred Taylor. The subject of Hunter got brought up with Adams showing love to the rookie, expressing how much he wanted to see Hunter succeed.
In the course of their discussion, Adams expressed concerns about Hunter's ability to play both ways and the potential negative effects it can have on his young career.
"I don't even think it's possible to do, for real," stated Adams. "Not at a high level. … That's just a lot of mileage, man. I'm not even concerned so much if he can do it over the course of a game or a season. It's more like, how long is his career going to be if he's playing that many snaps? All you're doing is doubling your risk for injury, one, and I don't wish any of that on him. I hope that he can play an injury-free season and go ball out. But it's just the reality. The more you're on the field. It's already a 100% injury guarantee. Once you get out there playing both sides, now you have to tackle. You got to tackle Derrick Henry with that frame."
Adams was gracious in his concerns, citing it's something that's just not done in the NFL. Adams has reasons to be concerned: the mental load of learning two schemes, weekly installs, the physical toll during the game and after it, plus the more physical nature of the NFL in general.
Adams also mentions the unfair treatment Hunter and his family have received from the public.
Adams and the Rams will take on the Jaguars in London this season.
