Analyst: Jaguars' Travis Hunter Has Bigger Impact Than Cam Ward
Despite not playing a single snap of NFL football, Jaguars' second overall pick Travis Hunter has begun to make his impact known on the field and throughout Duval County. While the local fanbase has been reenergized by the thoughts of a brighter tomorrow.
Hunter is the reincarnation of Deion Sanders on the football field. Hunter has the same style, swagger, abilities, and desire. He is an animal who brings it every time he is on the field. Jacksonville did not have to learn this lesson the hard way as when life gives you Deion Sanders, you take it -- because it took over 35 years for the next one to arrive.
And Hunter has arrived with the same hype Sanders had when he was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons. Sanders nearly committed a cultural revolution all by himself in the ATL, providing what was at that time one of the most horrific organizations in the NFL, the juice they needed to become a contender.
Sanders literally had MC Hammer in the locker room, leading the team in prayer, and according to NFL Network's Will Blackmon, Hunter will have the same effect in Jacksonville, an impact that will be greater than the one first overall pick Cam Ward will have on the rival Tennessee Titans.
"When Travis Hunter, you're going to get all kinds of media attention. They're going to track every single rep on offense, every single rep on defense," said Blackmon. "He might have one catch and maybe one PBU, and they're going to be there watching every single thing he does in this city. This is, this is what they needed. This is why."
"This is why Jacksonville went up and traded to go get this man for all those right reasons. They're going to be people in the seats, people are going to pay tickets to a Jacksonville game just to watch this guy. He's going to be celebs on the sideline to watch him. So I think just overall, just for that whole division and the NFL, Travis, he's going to make the bigger impact."
As the race for the AFC South heats up, Jaguars fans should be happy to know that in critical moments, regardless of the situation, their new star will be on the field and he's ready to be the difference maker.
