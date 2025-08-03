Super Bowl Winning Head Coach Talks Jaguars Liam Coen
When Liam Coen first took the Jacksonville Jaguars head coaching job, Coen became the third former offensive coordinator under Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay to join McVay's ranks, branching out as his own offensive mind tasked with rebuilding a franchise.
Coen stated that he would rely on McVay and his former co-workers who became head coaches themselves to help guide him through the challenges of his first year. After the Rams concluded training camp practice on Saturday, McVay was asked about Coen.
“Oh yeah. [Jacksonville Jaguars Head Coach] Liam and I talk a lot and I think it's about leaning on the people around you and don't feel like you have to have all the answers," stated McVay. "Make sure that you do a great job of being able to delegate to the great people that you've surrounded yourself with. Liam knows way more than I knew when I first got the job so he's way ahead of the curve like all these other guys that are getting their opportunities to go do their thing. So, they won't make the same mistakes I did.
McVay also spoke about his first year as head coach, mentioning what helped him be successful.
“I probably didn't even know what I didn't know then. What I've always felt really fortunate about is I've been surrounded by great people. I can really remember having (Former NFL Coach and Rams Defensive Coordinator) Wade Phillips as a defensive coordinator and when you're a young head coach, I think sometimes you think you feel like you have to have all the answers and he helped me realize that no, there's real strength in saying, ‘I don't know the answer, but I'll figure it out,’ or leaning on the people around you where you got Wade Phillips, you had [Tennessee Titans Special Teams Coordinator] John Fassel, had guys like [Buffalo Bills offensive line coach] Aaron Kromer, we had a lot of really great coaches. [Green Bay Packers Head Coach] Matt LaFleur was on that staff, [Cincinnati Bengals Head Coach] Zac Taylor, [Jacksonville Jaguars Pass Game Coordinator] Shane Waldron."
"I've been really fortunate to be surrounded by really good people. I think the cool thing about it is when it was that early you had that unobstructed mind. You didn't know what to worry about. I oftentimes am reminded of, never forgetting that this is truly a blessing. In those moments… and it was a blur, but I don't think that I felt like I was hindered by stuff. But it was a pretty smooth journey. I think the cool thing when I reflect back on those early years is you are totally and completely present. You’re trying to bring the right authentic energy and vibe and pouring into people and that's what we're going to continuously try to do going into year 9.”
As McVay went through his growing pains in 2017, Waldron was right there with him. He serves as a person who was there when McVay figured it out, drawing the path for Coen.
