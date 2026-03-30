3 Reasons to Believe in Jaguars' Offseason Strategy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are fresh off one of the best easons in franchise history, and the entire focus of 2026 is about getting right back there.

So far, though, the Jaguars' offseason has been more about retaining talent than adding new faces. Add in a few high-profile losses like Devin Lloyd and Travis Etienne, and there is some trepidation outside of Jacksonville about the Jaguars' chances to duplicate their success.

Jacksonville Jaguars General Manager James Gladstone, left and Jaguars Executive Vice President of Football Operations Tony Boselli, center, all talk with Jacksonville Jaguars Head Coach Liam Coen after the Jacksonville Jaguars’ 18th and final training camp practice at Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. Wednesday August 20, 2025. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With that in mind, the Jaguars' base can take solace in the fact there are a few reasons to believe in the 2026 Jaguars and their strategy. We break down a few below.

Leadship Base Has Earned Benefit of Doubt

From left, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen, general manager James Gladstone and Tony Boselli, executive vice president of football operations, talk after an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Had the 2025 season gone differently, perhaps the Jaguars' leadership brass would not have the cache they have now. But the Jaguars went from 4-13 to 13-4 for a reason, and it comes down to Liam Coen, James Gladstone, and Tony Boselli. They hit all of the right buttons during the offseason, training camp, and then the regular season, and there is no reason to think their mode of operations is about to change.

With the trio back in the saddle in 2026, and with a longer runway to work with than a year ago when Gladstone was hired right before the start of free agency, the group has earned the benefit of the doubt. Perhaps the same was said after the 2022 season about Doug Pederson and Trent Baalke, but even they did not do what the Jaguars did last season.

There is a Model to Follow

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If the Jaguars were a renegade team toying with reinventing the wheel this offseason, then perhaps some skepticism would be warranted. But the Jaguars are operating this offseason like several other teams do each year -- teams that are able to compete for playoff spots year in and year out as a result of their offseason strategies.

The Los Angeles Rams are the obvious comparison due to their ties to both Coen and Gladstone, but they are not the only ones. Long-time winners like the Baltimore Ravens and Philadelphia Eagles have operated exactly like the Jaguars have this offseason. It is a proven model for winning.

Jaguars Didn't Lose Any Significant Pieces

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

I know Devin Lloyd and Travis Etienne had stellar seasons a year ago, but it is impossible to make the case to me that either is a significant loss that the Jaguars will struggle to move past. Etienne was explosive, but he was one of the NFL's more inefficient lead backs last year. Who is to say Bhayshul Tuten and Chrid Rodriguez Jr. can't improve the running game?

As for Lloyd, there is no taking away from his second-team All-Pro performance. But the most valuable plays he made were takeaways, and it is hard to lean on those to be sustained year in and year out. If the Jaguars get a few lucky interceptions from the linebacker spot last year, it might be hard to tell Lloyd left.