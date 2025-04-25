Deion Sanders Makes Explosive Proclamation About Jaguars' Draft
Did the Jacksonville Jaguars steal the 2025 NFL Draft?
Deion Sanders thinks so.
With cameras on the Sanders family as Deion and Shedeur Sanders watched the draft, the elder Sanders proclaimed the Jaguars "just stole the draft" after they traded up to No. 2 to select Colorado star Travis Hunter.
It isn't hard to see why Sanders feels that way. He has seen Hunter perform time and time again, both at Colorado and at Jackson State before that.
Hunter is a rare talent, and one that Sanders has personally seen make history over the course of his football career thus far.
“This moment means a lot to me and also my family. I get to go back to Florida. But yeah, it means a lot to me," Hunter said on Thursday.
"Also, at what point did I think this could be possible? I'll probably say last night, I was looking at some houses, so I kind of had a feeling. Then about a week ago, I was talking to my agent who was talking about it, and I was thinking that this was possibility. It's been about a week—a good week.”
The Jaguars made a massive move with the Browns to trade up to No. 2 to select Hunter, giving the Jaguars a chance to make the biggest splash of the draft. The Jaguars moved up from No. 5, giving up the No. 5 pick, the No. 36 pick, the No. 126 pick, and a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
“The offensive mind in you starts to get extremely excited, right? You have to switch back to being, ‘Hey, I'm a head football coach. We know that he's going to be able to do both," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said on Friday.
"We feel that in our bones. We're going to set that up that way from a schedule, from an operations standpoint, the way that we're going to operate for him, to set him up to have the most success that he can to, in fact, then help the Jacksonville Jaguars become the best version of ourselves. That's been something we've been excited about talking through the last month. Then to meet him here again in person today and be around him only just validates that.”
