BREAKING: Jaguars Select Travis Hunter After Blockbuster Trade
The Jacksonville Jaguars just made one of the biggest trades in franchise history.
The Jacksonville Jaguars have officially moved up to No. 2 with the Cleveland Browns, giving them the chance to select Colorado wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter.
Last year’s Heisman Trophy Winner, Travis Hunter has been lauded as the top cornerback and wide receiver in the draft class since the process began. A rare athlete who has shown the ability to play a full-time role on both sides of the ball, Hunter is the gem of the draft class.
The Jaguars have now added Hunter to an offense that also features 2024 first-round wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., who finished 2024 as one of the most productive wide receivers in all of football. With those two now tied at the hip, Trevor Lawrence has two potentially elite wide receivers to develop with.
The Jaguars made a massive move with the Browns to trade up to No. 2 to select Hunter, giving the Jaguars a chance to make the biggest splash of the draft. The Jaguars moved up from No. 5, giving up the No. 5 pick, the No. 36 pick, the No. 126 pick, and a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
The trade is a massive bet by the Jaguars, who have promised to be bold under new general manager James Gladstone and head coach Liam Coen. This trade is certainly that.
“I think you have to be fluid as an organization,” Coen told Brent Martineau on the Brent & Austen Show at the annual league meeting.
“Because of his diversity, what he can do, the amount of snaps he plays. He's going to play both sides of the ball and that has to be an organizational buy-in from the coaches, the strength staff, the athletic training, sports performance, everybody has to be involved, as well as the coaches, right?
“And having patience with each side of ball, because you really don't want to kind of put him in a box. You really just want to, ‘Hey, what does he come in and do the best?’ You're going to be able to let him do both, so you're going to find out what he's best at and then, ‘Hey, let's mold things to that and be fluid for those conversations.’”
