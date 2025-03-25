NFL Draft: Analyst Gives Jaguars Home Run Scenario
The Jacksonville Jaguars will be sitting in a good spot once they are on the clock in next month's NFL Draft.
Seemingly regardless of how most of the first four picks go, the Jaguars are set to pick up a game-changer with the No. 5 pick. As long as one quarterback goes in the first four picks, the Jaguars will be well off.
But what if two quarterbacks go in top-4? That is what the Jaguars would be able to call a dream scenario, and that is exactly what happens in Pete Prisco's latest mock draft at CBS Sports.
Prisco has Miami quarterback Cam Ward beings selected at No. 1 by the Tennessee Titans. With the No. 3 pick, the New York Giants take Shedeur Sanders and gift wrap a blue-chip talent to the Jaguars at No. 5.
"They need receiver help, but they could also use an elite corner. Tyson Campbell is a good corner and Jourdan Lewis will be a nice addition. But can you imagine a secondary with Hunter added? His receiver value would also be welcome," Prisco said.
Simply put, this is the one scenario the Jaguars should hope for. If, somehow, two quarterbacks are drafted before they are up at No. 5, then the Jaguars will be guaranteed to have a choice between two of the top prospects in the draft in Hunter, Mason Graham, Will Campbell, or Abdul Carter.
In this instance, Carter and Campbell went off the board at No. 2 and No. 4. As a result, the Jaguars are given a chance to pick between Hunter and Graham at No. 5.
There is no sure thing in the NFL draft, but having the chance to take one's preference when it comes to two elite prospects is a great position to be sitting in.
The Jaguars just need Sanders stock to rise and for one team to be desperate enough. As things stand today, the Giants look like one of the most quarterback-desperate -- if not the most overall -- teams in the entire NFL.
We will find out a month from now just how things will play out. If the Jaguars are lucky, it will look a lot like this.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.