Mason Graham Not Worried About Weight After Michigan Pro Day
Mason Graham is a former wrestler so he’s used to losing and regaining weight. And on Friday at Michigan’s pro day, he weighed in at 306, 10 pounds heavier than his weight at the scouting combine three weeks ago.
Graham’s lower-than-average weight for an NFL defensive tackle isn’t expected to keep him out of the top five of next month’s draft, according to most experts. He’s still the most popular pick for Jacksonville at No. 5 overall among mock drafts, even after the combine and free agency.
And whether he lines up in Jacksonville or another city, word of warning to offensive linemen who’ll put their hands in the dirt opposite Graham: He may not pass the eye test, but he’s a leverage master.
After working out for pro scouts on campus Friday, Graham said he met with at least 20 teams at the combine and “quite a few” more teams in Ann Arbor.
“It’s been to cool to answer any questions that they have, and ask any questions I have,” Graham said Friday.
Graham said he played his final season at Michigan around 310-312 pounds, then arrived at the combine weighing 303-304.
“That week took a toll,” Graham said. “A lot of guys weighed in lighter, getting a little dehydrated. I only ate once a day, so that week kind of took a toll on me.”
Graham said NFL teams aren’t focused on his weight in conversations with scouts and general managers. After all, they’ve seen his film. His body is used to a fluctuating weight and he feels comfortable playing where he weighed in on Friday, and expects to play around 310 as the fall nears.
Regardless of his weight, Graham’s strength is his elite leverage, balance and instincts, draft expert Daniel Jeremiah said last month. He stays off the ground and routinely beats blockers underneath, capitalizing on his wrestling background.
“I just wrote down when I was looking at my notes, I had ‘block destruction’ written down so many different times,” Jeremiah said. “He's just a real aggressive player who’s got instincts and can dominate the game against the run, and I think has more to offer as a pass rusher.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.