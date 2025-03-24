Ranking the Jaguars' Recent First-Round Picks
The Jaguars are entering a new era but that doesn't mean they can't learn from the lessons of the past. Here are the first-round picks made during the Trent Baalke era and how they stack up against each other.
1. Trevor Lawrence
A quarterback is a necessity in order to facilitate a winning effort. Lawrence is a winner, he always has been and he's shown he can win in the NFL when surrounded by competent people who are invested in winning. The problem is that he hasn't had that for the duration of his career.
When Lawrence is surrounded by winners, he wins. Lawrence was able to capture the 2022 AFC South title and would have a second if not for a midseason collapse. He's the QB1 of the future.
2. Brian Thomas Jr
Thomas may be on the verge of being the greatest receiver in Jaguars history, having a rookie season to remember despite all the issues surrounding the organization. Considering what he's done in a bad situation, the possibility of Thomas in a good situation has to excite.
3. Travon Walker
An extremely underrated player due to the position in which he was drafted, in the last two seasons, he's recorded back-to-back double-digit sack seasons. Walker can play in the heat and he could be on the verge of a breakout season.
4. Trevor Etienne
Etienne had 1,000-yard rushing seasons in 2022 and 2023. Quite frankly, Etienne and Walker could be interchangeable, depending on what you prioritize. Etienne's ability as a running back and pass catcher makes him a problem that Liam Coen could use to devastating effect.
5. Anton Harrison
There are times when you turn on Harrison's film and go huh? Then there are times you think he's the best right tackle in the NFL. With a new guard next to him, Harrison could rapidly rise up this list. Regardless, he is a physical beast, especially on the move.
6. Devin Lloyd
It's perhaps not the fact that Lloyd is unlikely to continue with the Jaguars, it's about what the Jaguars gave up for him. In order to move up six spots, the team sent picks 33, 69, and 163 to Tampa Bay for pick 27.
Considering everything, Baalke was not bad at selecting first round picks.
