NFL Draft: What Cam Skattebo Would Bring to the Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars are in a potential position to make some noise this season with a new general manager and head coach.
They spent free agency filling needs at key areas of depth and holes along the offensive line that needed to be filled. Now, they must turn their attention to the draft to build the core of their roster.
Running back is the deepest position in this year's NFL Draft. If there is ever a time to go out and draft one, it's this year. Jacksonville should seriously consider adding a change-of-pace player to their room with Tank Bigsby and Travis Etienne.
Arizona State Sun Devils running back Cam Skattebo is a player that comes to mind. A player with no stars coming into college football, Skattebo was a standout at Sacremento State, earning All-Big Sky honors.
He transferred to Arizona in 2023, where he became a legend for the Sun Devils, leading them to a bye in the College Football Playoff where he finished fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting and was a first-team All-Big 12.
Let's take a look at what Skattebo can bring to the table in the NFL.
Strengths
Skattebo is one of the most fun watches of any player in the draft. His calling card is simply running over defenders and generating yards after contact. This is the type of player that if you want to have a physical ground game, this is the guy for your team.
Outside of hie elite power and contact balance, Skattebo shows to be an impressively springy runner with quick feet to work against the grain and bounce into creases. His vision is sufficient and his quality patience it allows him to be an effective runner once he gets to the second level.
Another impressive aspect of Skattebo's game is his receiving ability. He is an effective hands player who can snag passes in space and run quality routes out of the backfield and it showed up in the box score with over 500 receiving yards for the 2024 campaign. In pass protection, Skattebo has been shown to wash defenders out and flatten blitzers that come across his face.
Weaknesses
As fun as Skattebo is as a player, he has clear limitations. He is not an explosive runner and will not win foot races if he finds green grass. He's been chased down from behind a handful amount, even after he breaks a few more tackles before going down.
Ball security is paramount in running backs and Skattebo has had his fair share. He must protect the ball better at the next level if teams are to entrust a certain amount of touches in their offense.
While he may be physical as a blocker, Skattebo has plenty of room to improve and refine his technique. He can get sloppy at times and even whiff against a defender or two. He must improve this if teams want to utilize him more on third downs.
What Skattebo could bring to the table in the NFL
Skattebo best projects as a change-of-pace running back early in his NFL career where his physicality and hands would give him some value in both short-yardage situations and third & mediums/long. By his third year, he could be a starting running back in a gap-blocking scheme.
In the case of the Jaguars, Skattebo would need some tuning to fit into Liam Coen's offense but his power will be useful in the low red area and short-yardage must-haves. He would be a quality addition to the team's running back room and give them an element to use when the time comes.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.