Analyst Raises Potential Red Flags With Mason Graham's Projection
The Jacksonville Jaguars have been connected to Michigan Wolverines defensive tackle Mason Graham for so long, that at times it feels like the actual evaluation of Graham has fallen to the wayside.
With the 2025 NFL Draft so close, that means it is time for every prospect to have their game poked and prodded one last time. And even for top prospects like Graham, the time for players to get their games picked apart is upon us.
As such, it is worth at least looking at the other side of the Graham argument, this time thanks to the words of a long-time analyst.
"There are concerns about him. I love him. Don't get me wrong. I think the hand usage is incredible. The hand usage is incredible. He plays like a guy who's been playing football for a long time, and so he has the tricks of the trade down," CBS Sports' Pete Prisco said this week.
"You wonder if there's a ceiling? Because, you know what I'm saying. Is there a ceiling for him? Is this the best he's going to get? Because he's not a big guy. You mentioned 297 but his pro day was over 300."
Prisco went on to note that Graham, while talented, does not have the prototypical build of a defensive lineman set to be picked within the draft's first selections. On top of this, Graham had middling sack production at Michigan, Prisco said.
"He's still not a big guy. He's not a power -- you look at him, and you watch him walk into a room, and you look at him, he's not a big, physical guy. You saw the hand, he was working on his hands the other day," Prisco said.
"The guy he was working with, looked like he was twice his size. He's not a big guy. He's on the ground a little more than you would like. And for a guy who's considered a great pass rusher, 6.5 over the course of two seasons."
But, as Prisco noted, there is a reason Graham is such a popular prospect. He is ready and prepared to make an impact now, and there is always going to be a lot of value when it comes to having a high floor.
"He's pro ready now and again, he's a guy that knows the tricks of the trade. And when you know the tricks of the trade, you're going to get away with it early and often in your career. The question becomes, when the tricks of the trade are no longer, is that all you have? Are you still capable of making the plays?"
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story.
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.