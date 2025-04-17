2025 NFL Draft: Tracking Every Jaguars Update
The 2025 NFL Draft is right around the corner.
Soon, the Jacksonville Jaguars will kick off the draft with the No. 5 overall pick and a chance to change the foundation of their franchise under new head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone.
The Jaguars' most important pick will be their first one, with Coen and Gladstone having a chance to set the tone for their tenure with a successful selection.
“I think naturally that's absolutely where your mind goes. We've had discussions on that subject a number of times," Gladstone said earlier this week.
"Certainly feel really good about the pot of players right now that we're discussing, and that that would align with all the messages that we would like to send to the locker room, to our fan base, to the greater football landscape about who the Jacksonville Jaguars are going to be moving forward.”
Overall, the Jaguars have 10 picks to choose from. This consists of four picks in the top-100, which includes three picks on Day 2.
With this set to be the first draft for the Jaguars under their new regime, we will make sure to keep you up to date on every Jaguars update through the course of the draft, all the way from the No. 5 pick through the seventh and final round of the regime's first-ever draft.
5 Observations on Jaguars' Pre-Draft Comments
The Jaguars' brass met with the local media earlier this week to discuss their takes on the 2025 NFL Draft and their scouting process. So, what were our biggest takeaways from Liam Coen and James Gladstone?
2025 NFL Draft: Liam Coen Sounds Off on WR Class
What did Jaguars head coach Liam Coen have to say about the 2025 NFL Draft's wide receiver group?
