BREAKING: Travis Hunter Reacts to Jaguars Selection
Travis Hunter is a Jacksonville Jaguar.
The Jaguars made a major trade to land Hunter, selecting him with the No. 2 pick after moving from No. 5 overall.
In the trade, the Jaguars sent the No. 5 pick, the No. 36 pick, the No. 126 pick in the fourth-round, and the Jaguars' 2026 first-round pick.
The Jaguars received the No. 2 pick, the No. 104 pick (fourth-rounder) and the No. 200 pick (sixth-round).
Hunter seems all in on becoming the newest Jaguar, expressing excitement about the ability to play both ways with the Jaguars moving forward.
After saying he had not spoken to the Jaguars since the NFL Scouting Combine, Hunter made it clear the Jaguars are going to let him be who he is and do what he does best.
"They told me they are going to go out there and let me do what I do. They put me on the phone with both coordinators, so I am going to go out there and do what I can do," Hunter said in his immediate interview after the selection."
Last year’s Heisman Trophy Winner, Travis Hunter has been lauded as the top cornerback and wide receiver in the draft class since the process began. A rare athlete who has shown the ability to play a full-time role on both sides of the ball, Hunter is the gem of the draft class.
The Jaguars have now added Hunter to an offense that also features 2024 first-round wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., who finished 2024 as one of the most productive wide receivers in all of football. With those two now tied at the hip, Trevor Lawrence has two potentially elite wide receivers to develop with.
Hunter is the first pick of the Jaguars' new era, led by general manager James Gladstone, head coach Liam Coen, and executive vice president of football operations Tony Boselli.
Gladstone said after the pick the expectation is to give Hunter a heavy dose of reps on the offensive side of the ball, though he naturally is more of a cornerback.
Now, Hunter is the Jaguars' newest building block as they look toward the future.
