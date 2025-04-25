EXCLUSIVE: Executive Expects Jaguars to Trade to No. 2
The Jacksonville Jaguars are pushing further and further toward an explosive first pick.
After months of anticipation, the Jaguars may be in line to make a major move.
According to an NFL exeuctive with knowledge of the situation, he "would be shocked if the Jaguars are not moving up to No. 2".
Rumors of the Jaguars moving up to No. 2 have been rampant throughout the week, and this executive is expecting the Jaguars to ultimately make the move and trade up to select Colorado's Travis Hunter.
Terms of what a potential trade would look like are unknown at this time, but the Jaguars have a bounty of picks to work with.
The Jaguars have long been known to move be infatuated with Hunter, who won the Heisman Trophy last season as a wide receiver and cornerback hybrid. Many expect that Hunter would be used primarily as a wide receiver if the Jaguars were to select him.
After the Jaguars' dismal 2024 season, the 2025 season is set to define the early stages of the new regime. The selection of Hunter would play a critical role in just how successful the Jaguars are this fall.
Last year’s most dominant player in college football, Hunter has been lauded as the top cornerback and wide receiver in the draft class since the process began. A rare athlete who has shown the ability to play a full-time role on both sides of the ball, Hunter is the gem of the draft class.
The Jaguars would be able to add Hunter to an offense that also features 2024 first-round wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., who finished 2024 as one of the most productive wide receivers in all of football. With those two now tied at the hip, Trevor Lawrence has two potentially elite wide receivers to develop with.
With enough picks left to overhaul the rest of the roster, the Jaguars are a team to watch throughout the rest of the draft -- especially now with Hunter in the fold as a top pick.
Stay tuned with us for what the Jaguars do next in the 2025 NFL Draft.
