BREAKING: Jaguars Rookie Minicamp Dates Announced
The Jacksonville Jaguars will have their 2025 draft class on the field very, very soon.
The NFL announced rookie minicamp dates for each franchise on Wednesday, and the Jaguars' rookie class is set to practice with the coaching staff from May 9 through May 11.
The Jaguars' nine draft picks and 22 undrafted free agency signings will be together for the first time following their additions to the roster. Headlining the group is No. 2 pick and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, whom the Jaguars acquired in a franchise-defining trade on draft night.
"Each club may hold a rookie football development program for a period of seven weeks, which in 2025 may begin on May 12. During this period, no activities may be held on weekends, with the exception of one post-Draft rookie minicamp, which may be conducted on either the first or second weekend following the draft," the NFL said in a release.
For a Jaguars team that is set to lean on their rookie class in a big way in 2025, rookie minicamp is set to be a key first step toward the Jaguars' development and onboarding process under the new coaching staff.
"Honestly, it's really got to be a completely one day at a time approach. Yeah, you're always feeling like you're adding levels of competition and depth to the roster. That's exactly what we did. We do feel like we got better and improved," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said last week at the conclusion of the draft.
"We will not have a clue until we do this thing more than a week here in terms of being on the grass, because we haven't even been able to truly play football yet. The focus is so deeply rooted in the culture, the way that we’re going to play our style of play, teaching those elements. Now we have to go and get an entire rookie class onboarded. That's a lot of work, so the focus is so tight right now that probably haven't even thought that far ahead.”
The Jaguars' veterans began phase two of the offseason program on Monday. Phase three is set to start on May 19, which will include 10 OTA practices.
