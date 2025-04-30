5 Undrafted Free Agents Most Likely to Make Jaguars Roster
The Jacksonville Jaguars added plenty of new faces to their roster last weekend, even without including their nine draft picks.
The Jaguars signed 20 undrafted free agents to the roster following the draft, filling out a roster that has seen plenty of upheaval since the hirings of head coach Liam Coen, general manager James Gladstone, and executive vice president of football operations.
So, which of the 20 do we think have the best early cases to potentially make the 53-man roster? We break it down below.
Oregon DB Jabbar Muhammad
The only Jaguars undrafted free agent in the top-250 on the consensus board, Jabbar Muhammad has a lot of starting experience and has been a featured defender for two top programs in the Oregon Ducks and Washington Huskies. His lack of size may move him inside to nickel, but he certainly could have a chance to break through in an unproven cornerback room.
Oregon TE Patrick Herbert
An underrated tight end prospect who is more than just Justin Herbert's little brother, Patrick Herbert had his fair share of fans at Oregon. Were he not behind a second-round pick in Terrance Ferguson, he would have been featured more. Jaguars could use a No. 4 tight end after not using a draft pick on one.
North Dakota State DL Eli Mostaert
The Jaguars surprisingly did not select an interior defensive lineman during the draft, largely a result of how the board fell for them. Jaguars head coach Liam Coen hinted this may be the case at the annual league meetings last month, but that doesn't mean there isn't still room for a rookie to make an impact. Mostaert might be the most athletic undrafted rookie the Jaguars signed.
Duke WR Eli Pancol
As things stand today, the Jaguars have six wide receivers on their undrafted free agent signing list. One has to think that one of them will have a real chance to crack the 53-man roster since the current receiver room is thin with only Travis Hunter and four other expereinced veterans. Eli Pancol was a big-play threat at Duke and would bring plenty of size.
Oklahoma DL Ethan Downs
The Jaguars don't have much of a pass-rush depth chart on the edge right now, even after signing Emmanuel Ogbah following the draft. They have steady and reliable veterans along the first three spots, but there is still room for additional pass-rushers. Downs is a good athlete who could carve out a role on special teams as well.
