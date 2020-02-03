2020 NFL Draft: Chris Jones’s Dominant Postseason Gives Blueprint for What Teams Hope Javon Kinlaw Can Eventually Become

Even if Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones didn't stuff the stat sheet during the Chiefs' postseason run this year, his impact on Kansas City and their Super Bowl LIV win is obvious. It could be fair to say that without Jones, the Chiefs don't win their first title since 1969.

If you are box score scouting, it might be easy to miss exactly how dominant Jones was in two playoff games. After missing the divisional round comeback victory over the Houston Texans with a calf injury, Jones took over against Tennessee and San Francisco. The only stats he recorded were seven tackles and three pass deflections, but he was amongst the best players on the field in each game.

Against Tennessee, Jones was paramount in limiting Titans running back Derrick Henry, who was in the midst of one of the best runs of any ball-carrier ever. After being an unstoppable force for most of 2019 and against New England and Baltimore, Henry was stifled by the Chiefs (69 rushing yards and a TD on 19 carries), and Jones was a huge reason why. He was consistently disruptive, wreaking havoc across the entirety of the interior line.

In the Chiefs' 31-20 Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jones was good enough that he had a case for being named MVP. He had three pass deflections, including a pivotal swat with less than two minutes left in the game. He also put constant pressure on Jimmy Garoppolo, including a pass-rush that led to one of the game's biggest plays when he forced Garoppolo to make an ill-advised throw which resulted in a Bashaud Breeland interception.

In the biggest games, Jones did what every great defensive tackle does. He made an impact that goes far beyond numbers and instead is tangibly felt on the field with each passing play. Already known as one of the game's best, Jones simply confirmed his place in the NFL over the last two games.

But he did more than that. He also set a blueprint for an incoming rookie.

When watching Jones make plays in so many different ways, teams certainly had to be hoping this is the type of impact South Carolina defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw can eventually make in the NFL. If there is an argument to take Kinlaw in the top half of the first round, it has to be that he can follow in Jones's footsteps and potentially provide a similar impact.

The comparisons between the two players are endless, especially when you compare Kinlaw to Jones when he was coming out of Mississippi State. Each was listed as 6-foot-6, 310-pounds in college and both are blessed with long arms, a valuable trait in defensive lineman. Because of their physical makeup, each was moved around the entire defensive front in college, giving the NFL a glimpse into their versatility.

Like Jones in college, Kinlaw beat blockers by using his impressive combination of strength, length, and quickness for his size. He uses explosion and violent hands to keep himself clean from blockers and makes offensive linemen look silly when he plays with leverage.

The college production between the two is also eerily similar. In 38 games at Mississippi State, Jones recorded 8.5 sacks and 18 tackles for loss. In 29 games at South Carolina, Kinlaw produced 10 sacks and 17 tackles for loss, along with three forced fumbles. Kinlaw was actually more of a force than Jones was in college, which is a scary thought.

Jones didn't become the player he was on Sunday simply overnight. He has been developed a fair amount since being selected in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Kinlaw will have to do something similar to make an impact on his next defense like Jones made on Kansas City's.

But Jones set the standard and blueprint for Kinlaw to succeed. Expect to hear comparisons of the two for the next several months because teams will continue to tell themselves they may have the next Jones when they decide on drafting Kinlaw in 2020.

Kinlaw has a long way to go to become the player Jones is today, but he has a better start than most. When he goes high in April, Jones's and his playoff performances will be a big reason why.