2020 NFL Draft: Laviska Shenault Could Entice Jaguars With Unique Skill Set

As the 2020 offseason progresses, JaguarReport is going to be taking extended looks of some NFL draft prospects who could theoretically make sense for the Jacksonville Jaguars at some point in April.

In this version, we examine Colorado wide receiver Laviska Shenault, one of the Pac-12's star players in recent seasons. Does the explosive and big-bodied receiver make sense for the Jaguars?

Overview

A productive wide receiver in each of his last two seasons, Laviska Shenault enters the 2020 NFL Draft as one of the most intriguing wide receiver prospects thanks to the explosive plays he produced at Colorado. His career got off to a less spectacular start, however, as he caught just seven passes for 168 yards as a freshman in 2017, though this marked an impressive 24 yards per catch average.

Shenault's star began to rise in 2018, however. As a sophomore, Shenault put up jaw-dropping numbers, recording 86 receptions for 1,011 yards and six touchdowns. On top of this, Shenault also rushed 17 times for 115 yards and five touchdowns.

2019 saw a dip in production for the 6-foot-1, 227-pound wide receiver, however. As a junior, Shenault caught 56 passes for 764 yards and four touchdowns, along with 23 carries for 161 yards and two touchdowns.

Shenault has had to battle through a number of injuries before his time as a pro, which will need to be held in consideration by any team who is considering drafting him. After his sophomore season, Shenault underwent surgery on a torn labrum as well as surgery on a toe injury. Shenault underwent another surgery this offseason, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

What Laviska Shenault does well

For a player of his size and physical makeup, Shenault can be awe-inspiring with the ball in his hands. Despite being nearly 230-pounds and almost 6-foot-2, Shenault moves with surprising fluidity in space after the catch.

A physical player once he transitions from receiver to ball-carrier, Shenault makes arm tackle attempts look futile more often than not. He can drop his shoulder and embrace contact while keeping his balance and continuing to move his feet. He rarely goes down willingly against the first tackler and is always looking for extra ways to tough out yards.

In terms of agility and elusiveness in space, Shenault had the ability to force missed tackles with shiftiness as opposed to beating defenders with brute force and strength. He makes quick cuts and can put together a pattern of moves in open space without losing any momentum. Thanks to his explosive ability after the catch, Shenault can turn a screen or slant into a massive gain, making him a dangerous player for any creative offensive coordinator.

Shenault can also be a viable deep threat at the next level despite the middling 4.58 40-yard dash he ran at the NFL Scouting Combine. He is able to hit top speed quickly and explode past cornerbacks who are sitting on his routes. When the ball is in the air, Shenault does a good job of controlling his speed as he tracks the pass. Whether it is hitting a second gear to catch up to the ball or throttling down to run under it, Shenault can find himself in the right position more often times than not.

What Laviska Shenault needs to improve at

While Shenault does a great job of tracking deep passes and putting himself in a position to make the play, he needs to iron out his consistency at the catch point. He will track a ball in the air and then place himself in the proper spot to catch it under its current trajectory, but this is less valuable of an asset when there is a defender blocking his path to the ball.

Shenault has tremendous body control and leaping ability when it comes to climbing the ladder for the ball, but he is often too passive at the catch point instead d of aggressively tackling the ball in the air. He can be found waiting on the pass to land in his hands instead of fighting through contact to convert the catch, which can be perplexing at times considering his size, strength, and catch radius.

Shenault will also need to refine his routes if he hopes to get consistent separation at the next level. While he is a player who can be schemed into production thanks to his yard after the catch ability, he can be even more valuable if he can create space on his own accord. There are instances of him tipping his routes or taking wasted steps in his breaks, though these are small technical issues that can be ironed out by his position coach at the next level.

Overall

It is hard to watch Shenault and not be impressed with his ability with the ball in his hands. He is explosive, agile, and fluid despite having a ton of size and strength to his game, making him a lethal force after the catch. Because of this, an offensive coordinator like Jay Gruden could scheme Shenault into a lot of favorable situations that enable him to find space after the catch and do what he does best.

To get a better feel for what role would fit Shenault best at the next level, we spoke with Chase Howell of BuffsCountry to get his opinion on what the talented wide receiver's outlook is at the next level.

"The most common answer is the role Deebo Samuel plays for the 49ers. They do a great job of finding creative ways of getting him the ball in space," Howell told JaguarReport. "That is where Shenault excelled when he was at Colorado. He is a wide receiver that runs like a running back. So that’s not to say he can’t be a traditional receiver but if you want to get the most out of him, it’s about getting him the ball in space. "

For the Jaguars, this kind of role makes sense since they simply need to become more explosive on offense. Shenault also has the speed and body control to be the vertical threat the Jaguars' offense needs across from DJ Chark, so he is a solid fit for the offense as a whole as he continues to develop.

There are legitimate questions with Shenault's durability and inconsistencies within his game from 2019, but his electrifying ability to create yards and find the end zone is unparalleled among other receivers his size. It would make sense for the Jaguars to roll the dice on him at No. 42 overall if they don't select a wide receiver on day one, but there should be some concern about the prospects of taking him at No. 20.