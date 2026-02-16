2 Dominos to Fall from Jaguars’ Travis Hunter Decision

In the early dog days of the 2026 NFL offseason, the Jacksonville Jaguars just made major waves across the league. With their incredible eight-game win streak to close out the season, many forgot about Travis Hunter Jr., but Jags fans knew they'd be adding an elite talent to the roster that took them to an AFC South championship and a return to the postseason.



- Browns could go with Shedeur Sanders and/or Deshaun Watson at QB, pass on drafting QB high again pic.twitter.com/1pQ60wmKm3 — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) February 14, 2026

According to NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe, though, Jacksonville's second-overall pick will be getting a role change next year. In 2025, he played most of his snaps on offense while appearing part-time at cornerback. Next season, that dynamic will flip on its head, with Hunter Jr. concentrating his efforts on the defensive side of the ball instead. Anyone who paid attention to the tea leaves for this team wasn't exactly surprised by the report. Still, the confirmation this early on in this offseason does indicate some other periphery plans for this franchise.



What Travis Hunter Jr.'s new role will mean for the Jaguars this offseason



Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) and Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) have a laugh while running drills during the seventh organized team activity at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. Monday, June 2, 2025. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

1. Brian Thomas Jr. isn't going anywhere



After Parker Washington emerged as a legitimate starter and the Jacksonville Jaguars traded for Jakobi Meyers, this team seemed to have a logjam at wide receiver. What was once considered to be a glaring hole in the depth chart was suddenly an embarrassment of riches, with Washington and Meyers joined by Brian Thomas Jr. and Travis Hunter Jr.



Between BTJ's struggles this season and the Jaguars' deep wide receiver room, there was a rising belief that Jacksonville could trade the former LSU star this offseason in exchange for draft capital or to fill a more pressing need. Now that it's been stated that Hunter Jr. will only play wide receiver in certain situations, though, it wouldn't make much sense for the Jaguars to move off of Thomas Jr., unless they get another pass-catcher back in the deal, of course.



Dec 14, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Montaric Brown (30) and cornerback Jarrian Jones (22) react after an interception against the New York Jets during the second quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

2. Jaguars won't re-sign their free agent cornerbacks



The Jaguars have a host of talented players hitting free agency in March. Two of them were significant contributors to their secondary in the 2025 NFL season: Montaric Brown and Greg Newsome II. There was hope that Jacksonville might bring at least one of the two cornerbacks back this offseason, but that doesn't seem likely now.



Brown had a tremendous breakout campaign this past season, and he likely priced himself out of the Jaguars' limited budget. Maybe Jacksonville can re-sign Newsome II on a team-friendly contract due to his struggles to acclimate to Anthony Campanile's system, but General Manager James Gladstone might deem it best to just let him walk.

Between Hunter Jr., Jarrian Jones, and Jourdan Lewis, the Jaguars have three strong cornerbacks in their starting lineup. They might be better off just trying to add depth late in the draft or on budget deals in free agency.

